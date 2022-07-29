PM Modi Announces Projects Worth Over 1,000 Crore at Sabar Dairy in Gujarat | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for various projects with a collective value of more than 1,000 crore at the Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, where assembly elections are due to be held later this year.

The dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which manufactures and markets milk and a range of dairy products under the Amul brand.

Addressing the rally, the prime minister said measures such as increasing the blend of ethanol in petrol are opening up new avenues for farmers.

Until 2014, less than 40 million liters of ethanol were blended in the country. Today it reached around 400 crore liters. Our government has also provided Kisan credit cards to more than three million farmers through a special campaign over the past two years, he said, adding that the projects unveiled on Thursday will enable local farmers and producers of milk to increase their income and stimulate the rural world. economy in the region.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the beneficiaries of the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.

Today, Sabar Dairy has grown as new projects worth hundreds of crores are set up here. The capacity of the dairies will further increase with the addition of a powdered milk plant with modern technology and an additional line in the aseptic packaging section, he said.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the situation of deprivation and drought that the state faced two decades ago, and how he, as the then Chief Minister, attracted peoples’ cooperation to improve the situation .

Stating that cattle breeding and dairy products were the key part of these efforts, Modi spoke about the measures to promote animal husbandry by providing fodder, medicine and Ayurvedic treatment for livestock.

Making special mention of the Gujarat Jyotigram program to provide round the clock electricity to all villages as a catalyst for development, he said that due to the efforts of the past two decades, Gujarat’s dairy market is now worth 1 million crores. He recalled his previous visits in 2007 and 2011 and his request to increase the participation of women, which has led most committees to now have good female representation. Payments for milk are mainly made to women, he said.

The work of setting up 10,000 farmer-producer groups (OPF) is in full swing in the country. Through these OPAs, smallholder farmers will be able to connect directly to food processing, value-linked exporting and the supply chain. Farmers in Gujarat will also benefit a lot, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the strategy of creating alternative sources of income for farmers is bearing fruit and that practices such as horticulture, fishing and honey production are generating good income for farmers. Khadi Gramodyog’s turnover crossed 1 lakh crore for the first time, he said, adding that more than 15 million new jobs are being created in this sector in the villages.

Measures such as coating urea with neem, reviving fertilizer factories that have been shut down, promoting nano-fertilizers, and ensuring availability of urea at affordable prices despite rising prices have benefited farmers in Gujarat and the country, he said.

The Sujlam Suflam scheme has made water available to many tehsils in Sabarkantha district, Modi said. Connectivity has increased on an unprecedented scale in the district and nearby areas due to railway and highway projects, helping tourism and youth employment, the prime minister said at the meeting.

Projects inaugurated today include a powder plant at Sabar Dairy with a capacity of approximately 120 Metric Tons Per Day (MTPD) at a cost of over 300 crore, aseptic milk packing plant with production capacity of 3 lakh liters per day at a cost of 125 crore, foundation stone for Sabar cheese and whey drying plant project at cost of approx. 600 crores (the factory will make 20 MTPD of cheddar cheese, 10 MTPD of mozzarella cheese and 16 MTPD of processed cheese). The whey generated during cheese making will also be dried at the whey drying plant, which has a capacity of 40 MTPD.