Trump praises Saudi-backed LIV Golf at club event





Donald Trump loves golf but has a beef with the PGA Tour.

And he’s never been one to shy away from controversy.

Add it up, and it’s no surprise that a LIV Golf event is taking place this weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, but the former president also played pro-am Thursdays before the tournament. .

Frankly, what they do for golf is so great, what they do for players is so great, Trump told ESPN of the Saudi-backed LIV at Thursday’s event. Wages will skyrocket. The PGA was not liked by many players, as you know, for a long time. Now they have an alternative and no one would have ever known there would be a gold rush like this.

Trump and his son, Eric, teamed up with golfers LIV Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who have golfed with the former president in the past. Trump wore a white polo shirt and red Make America Great Again cap and drove his own golf cart, which was emblazoned with the presidential seal and carried his red, white and blue golf bag.

Former President Donald Trump watches Dustin Johnson putt during a Thursday pro-am tour at Trump National in Bedminster, NJ

(Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

He bogged the first hole and was two over after four holes.

Among the crowd watching the group of former presidents were his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Other celebrities attending the event included Caitlyn Jenner, Charles Barkley and Lawrence Taylor.

Former President Donald Trump talks to golf fans Thursday at Trump National in Bedminster, NJ

(Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

In its first year of existence, LIV Golf was condemned by many for its ties to a Saudi government accused of numerous human rights abuses.

Family members of victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks oppose the tour. A group of family members of 9/11 victims have launched an ad campaign criticizing Trump for holding a LIV event so close to the former World Trade Center site where many of them lost loved ones.

This golf tournament is 50 miles from Ground Zero, a man says in an ad.

It’s disgusting, adds another woman.

The Trump National Golf Club was selected to host the Men’s PGA Championship this year, but the PGA of America pulled the tournament from the Trumps club days after a violent group of its supporters took part in the deadly attack of January 6, 2021 against the United States. Capitol.

Trump was asked Thursday by ESPN how he would react to family members of 9/11 victims who object to the event at his club.

Left to right: Eric Trump, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Donald Trump pose for a photo during their Thursday pro-am tour in Bedminster, NJ

(Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Well, nobody got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, as to the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, he said. So no one has really been there.

Trump then went back to singing LIV’s praises.

But I can tell you there’s a lot of really great people here today who were going to have a lot of fun and were going to celebrate and the money was going to charity, a lot of money was going to charity, a said Trump, whose club in Doral, Fla., will host a LIV event later this year. And you really have the best players in the world, a lot of the best players in the world, and soon you’ll probably have them all because remember this, [when] there is a merger, the people who did not come, they will never have anything except a thank you from the people who took advantage of it.

