Biden and Xi Jinping had a long call on tensions over Taiwan

China expresses displeasure over Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan 1:03

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had a long and frank discussion on Taiwan on Thursday, at a time when tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising, despite Biden’s long-held hope of stabilizing the country’s relationship. to the most important country in the world. the world.



The issue has become a serious point of contention, as US officials fear a more imminent Chinese move to the self-governing island and a possible visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prompts warnings from Beijing and China a coordinated effort by the Biden administration to prevent tensions from escalating into conflict.

The issue was discussed at length during Thursday’s two-hour, 17-minute phone call. According to the Chinese version of events, Xi issued an ominous warning to Biden.

“Public opinion should not be violated, and if you play with fire, you will get burned. I hope the American side sees that clearly,” he told Biden, according to the news agency. of Chinese state.

The White House reported the call less accurately.

Regarding Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that US policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. , reads a press release from the United States.

The phone call was the fifth conversation between Biden and Xi since February 2021. In advance, US officials said a number of topics were likely to be discussed, from tensions over Taiwan to economic competition and the war in Ukraine.

But hopes of significantly improving relations with Beijing were dim. Instead, Biden advisers are hoping that maintaining a personal connection to Xi can, at best, stave off a miscalculation that could lead to a confrontation.

“It’s the kind of relationship that President Biden strongly believes in maintaining, even with nations you may have significant differences with,” National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said this week.

The planning of Biden’s phone call with Xi predated the scandal caused by Pelosi’s proposed visit to Taipei, as it had been under discussion for weeks. Biden is also currently considering whether to lift some Trump-era tariffs on China in an effort to curb inflation, though White House officials have said he has yet to make a decision. and suggested the issue would not be a major factor in his conversation with Xi.

Instead, the center of current tensions is China’s escalating aggression in the region, including on Taiwan and the South China Sea. US officials fear that without open lines of communication, misunderstandings could lead to unintended conflict.

This includes Beijing’s response to Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan.

Administration officials worked last week to convince the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the risks inherent in visiting the self-governing island. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday he had spoken to Pelosi to provide him “an assessment of the security situation.”

Pelosi made no announcement regarding her travel plans, which did not materialize.

“I never talk about my travels. It’s a danger for me,” he said on Wednesday.

However, even the unofficial news that the third US presidential candidate was considering a visit to Taiwan prompted an outsized response from Beijing, which views visits by senior US officials as a sign of diplomatic ties with the island.

If the United States insists on moving forward, the Chinese military will never sit idly by and will certainly take strong measures to thwart the interference of any outside force and the separatists’ plans for Taiwan independence, and resolutely uphold Taiwan’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said Tuesday in response to questions about Pelosi’s alleged trip to Taipei.

The White House called the comments “unnecessary” and “useless”, saying the rhetoric only served to escalate tensions “totally unnecessarily”.

They also revealed what U.S. officials said was a misunderstanding by Chinese officials about the significance of a possible Pelosi visit. Officials said China may be confusing Pelosi’s visit with an official administration visit because she and Biden are Democrats. Administration officials worry that China is not properly separating Biden and Pelosi.

This adds pressure to Biden’s call with Xi. Officials were cautious about whether Pelosi’s visit would come up or how much it would influence the conversation. But China’s apparent confusion over the differences between the White House and Congress could inject a level of personal antipathy into the talks.

Government officials’ concern about Pelosi’s trip stems, in part, from his schedule. It would come at a particularly tense time, with the upcoming Chinese Communist Party congress, in which Xi is set to seek an unprecedented third term, putting pressure on Beijing’s leaders to show their strength. Chinese party officials are expected to begin laying the groundwork for this congress in the coming weeks.

With China recently recording its worst economic performance in two years, Xi finds himself in a politically sensitive situation ahead of the important meeting.

Biden and Xi spent many hours in each other’s company when each was their country’s vice president, traveling to China and the United States to bond. However, they have yet to meet face to face as presidential counterparts as Xi has avoided travel during the covid-19 pandemic.

That could change in November, when a series of summits in Asia, including the Group of 20 in Bali and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Bangkok, offer the opportunity for a face-to-face meeting.

People familiar with the matter said US officials were trying to arrange such a meeting on the sidelines of one of the summits.

The last time Biden spoke with Xi was in March, when he tried to convince the Chinese leader not to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Officials have been watching Beijing’s response to the invasion closely, hoping that the largely united Western response, including a series of economic sanctions and billions of dollars in arms shipments, will enlighten China as it considers its actions towards Taiwan.

U.S. officials believe there is a small risk that China will miscalculate in responding to a possible visit by Pelosi. Biden administration officials fear China may attempt to declare a no-fly zone over Taiwan ahead of a possible visit, in an effort to thwart the trip, which could further heighten tensions in the region. a US official told CNN.

That possibility remains remote, officials say. China will most likely increase its flights into Taiwan’s self-declared air defense zone, which could trigger further discussions about possible responses from Taiwan and the United States, the US official added. They did not specify what those possible answers would consist of.

— CNN’s Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.