Mehbooba to PM Modi – Kashmir Reader





Srinagar: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Jammu and Kashmir a zone of peace and make it a model of SAARC cooperation by opening all roads through the Line of Control (LoC) and allowing each member country to invest in the Region.

In a fiery speech at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here on the 23rd founding day of the PDP, she also said there was no option but dialogue to resolve the Jammu issue -and-Kashmir.

I ask you (PM Modi) that JK whose name you are afraid to take from Pakistan, there is a saying in English, grab the bull by the horns; make this JK and the other JK a model of SAARC cooperation. Declare the two JKs as a peace zone and let all SAARC countries invest here. Let them open their banks here, let their handicraft universities be opened, let everyone be allowed to move freely, open all roads, Mehbooba said addressing party workers.

Trade between India and Pakistan continues at the Wagah border in Punjab, but has been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

Have we ever heard that there was shooting at the border of Punjab or that there was a war between India and Pakistan at the border of Gujarat or at the border of Rajasthan? No, this only happens at the borders in JK. There is also a war inside JK. Ten lakh army on one side and armed youths on the other. You will have to solve this problem and there is no other option, said the leader of the PDP.

She also asked the Prime Minister to make JK a gateway to Central and South Asia.

Pakistan and China have declared that all countries can join CPEC – a route that passes through the other JK to Central Asia and South Asia. You said not to, but they will and they won’t stop because you said so. Did you stop repealing section 370 when they said so? No, you went ahead and ruined everything here.

The other JK is lucky that its strategic position will be used to become a gateway to Central and South Asia. Why don’t you open routes through this JK? Why not make it a gateway to central and southern Asia? Start in Jammu, reach the valley and then reach Ladakh – be it Xinjiang, Yarkhand, Kargil-Skardu, Bandipora-Astoor, we tell you what to do, Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba also called on Prime Minister Modi to grant blanket amnesty to all Kashmiri youths who are languishing in different prisons across the country.

