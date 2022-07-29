January 6 hearings change Republicans’ minds





For Republican voters, the Jan. 6 hearings didn’t so much break through as they seeped in, slowly shifting opinions on whether former President Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee in 2024.

I led dozens of Trump 2020 voter focus groups in the 17 months between the Capitol storming on Jan. 6 and the start of hearings in June. One measure was consistent: at least half of respondents from each group wanted Trump to run again in 2024. The prevailing belief was that the 2020 election was stolen or at least unfair in some way and that Trump should have another chance.

But since June, I have observed a change. I conducted nine focus groups over that time and found that only 14% of Trump 2020 voters wanted him to run in 2024, with a few more on the fence. In four of the groups, no one wanted Trump to run again. Their reasoning is clear: they are no longer certain that Trump can win again.

He’s just too controversial and contentious, a Washington state attendee said of Trump. There are good candidates waiting to shine.

A participant from Wyoming said: I feel like there are too many people against him right now. He’ll never make it. So I feel like someone else needs to step in who has like-minded views, but not as big of an ego as people like I guess.

At first I thought I would like him to run again, said one participant from Arizona. I think it’s time to move on.

Read: The January 6 Committee Proves Everyone Knew

In a focus group the following day, a participant in Georgia said: They keep talking about the election results. And I feel like even when he does his road show he keeps talking about it, I just feel like we’re past that.

One of the reasons some Trump voters want to leave Trump is that they find him exhausting, and the resulting chaotic media environment. In a focus group with voters in Ohio, one participant said: I don’t want four more years to be bad for the orange man and everyone screaming every time he tweets and believe- me, he made very bad tweets. I don’t want four more years like this.

This comment prompted another participant to say: After hearing what you said, it makes more sense not to want Trump there for some reason. When you bring it all back, it makes me think again.

These voters have much the same attitude toward the January 6 hearings as they had toward the two impeachments (at which I also regularly moderated focus groups). They believe it is a witch hunt and a dog and pony show. They believe they are designed to make Trump and the Republicans look bad. Only a few had watched some of the audiences before turning them off in disgust.

But unlike the impeachment hearings, which in some ways have made GOP voters more defensive of Trump, the accumulated drama of the Jan. 6 hearings they can’t avoid in social media feeds seems to be facilitating no not a general collapse of support, but a soft permission to move on.

And it helps that those GOP voters are excited about the other candidates they might switch to. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the most popular alternative cited by voters in these focus groups. But they also like many other politicians who rose to prominence during the Trump years, like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

This dynamic could be fluid. If Trump announces his 2024 candidacy and is able to make the other candidates look small in comparison, voters who have distanced themselves from the former president could turn back the clock. They still love Trump, after all, and they don’t like Joe Biden. They will certainly vote for Trump if he is the GOP candidate for president.

Yet several voters in the focus groups raised an extremely fundamental point that could weigh heavily on a contested GOP primary where Republican voters are consumed by one overriding desire: to gain political power.

Even if Trump could win, they say, he could only be president for four years. (Or so we hope.) But if it’s DeSantis or another rising star, the Republicans have a better chance of eight years of political dominance. And they like eight better than four.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/07/trump-january-6-hearings-2024-election/670971/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos