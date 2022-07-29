Samuel Alito Shades Prince Harry, Boris Johnson On Critics Of Roe V. Wade





Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has responded to criticism from foreign leaders over the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Alito called Prince Harry and Boris Johnson by name during the 2022 religious freedom summit.

Alito argued that “we will need more than positive law” to “protect religious freedom.” Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito dismissed criticism from foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, of the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alito, who authored the June 24 opinion rejecting the constitutional right to abortion, briefly touched on the world’s reactions during a July 21 speech at the University’s Law School Religious Freedom Summit. University of Notre Dame in Rome, Italy. The Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling has drawn widespread disapproval from abortion-rights supporters at home and abroad. “I had the honor this term to write, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that was lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on the American law,” the conservative judge said, referring to the court’s overturning of Roe. “One of them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price,” Alito added, apparently mocking Johnson’s recent decision to step down. Johnson previously called the Supreme Court’s decision “a step backwards.” Alito continued: “But others are still in office. President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau, I believe, are two,” referring to the French president and the Canadian prime minister. Macron, in response to the court ruling, called abortion a “fundamental right for all women” that “must be protected.” Trudeau called the decision “horrible.” Alito added that he was particularly struck by Prince Harry’s recent comments about the decision. “What really hurt me was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision, the name of which cannot be pronounced, with the Russian attack on Ukraine” , said Alito. During a July 18 speech at the UN, Harry said 2022 was “a painful year in a painful decade”. He then referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and “the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States” as indicative of “a global assault on democracy and freedom.” “Despite this temptation, I’m not going to talk about cases from other countries,” Alito said. “All I’m going to say is that ultimately, if we’re going to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society, we’re going to need more than positive law.” The Supreme Court ruling has led a slew of Republican-led states to impose abortion restrictions or ban the procedure altogether. Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 28, 2022

