Widodo meets South Korean President in Seoul





President Yoon expressed his gratitude for President Jokowi’s leadership in his attempt to solve global problems Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday evening. He was greeted by Yoon when he arrived, then the two headed to the second floor of the office. Yoon asked Widodo to fill in the guestbook and introduced the South Korean delegates present. The two heads of state then posed for a photo together. According to a statement issued by the press office of the presidential secretariat and received here on Thursday, the two leaders held a restricted meeting in a separate room before conducting a bilateral meeting with delegations from the two countries. During the meeting, President Yoon praised Widodo’s efforts to find solutions to global issues, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said. “President Yoon expressed his gratitude for President Jokowi’s leadership in his attempt to resolve global issues,” she said after the bilateral meeting. Yoon said Widodo’s visit to South Korea underscored the importance of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which date back to 1973. “Mr. The President’s visit shows the importance of relations between Korea and Indonesia. Since (the beginning of) diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1973, that is to say the last 50 years, (there have been) so many economic, commercial, cultural, people-to-people contacts, diplomacy and security improvements,” President Yoon said. noticed. Indonesia is the only Southeast Asian country to have a special partnership with South Korea, he added. He then congratulated the Indonesian presidency of the G20. Related News: Jokowi assures South Korean CEOs won’t face any investment problems During the meeting, Widodo congratulated Yoon on his election as the South Korean president. He said he believed bilateral relations between Indonesia and South Korea would develop better under Yoon’s leadership. “Relations between Indonesia and South Korea have always been very strong, based on a special strategic partnership. However, there is still a lot to be done to improve coordination. My visit this time will serve to improve cooperation, especially in the economic aspects,” says Widodo. After the bilateral meeting, the two leaders went to different rooms to observe the signing of some memoranda of understanding. Related News: China’s purchase of Indonesian CPO will drive up FFB price: minister During the visit, the Indonesian Ministry of Investment and the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy agreed to cooperate on sustainable green investments. Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing and South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport have agreed to collaborate on the development of the capital of Nusantara. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment and South Korea’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries have started cooperation in maritime affairs. Related news: South Korea accepts four infrastructure collaborations for IKN Related news: China’s welcome to Jokowi makes Indonesia a strategic partner: KSP

