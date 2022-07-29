Most Americans don’t want Biden or Trump in 2024, poll finds | Joe Biden





Majorities of American voters do not want Joe Biden or Donald Trump to run in the next presidential election in 2024, according to a new poll.

More than 60% of voters and 30% of Democrats in the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll said Biden should not run again. Among all voters, 57% said Trump should not run again. Among Republicans, that total was 26%.

But most of those interviewed are also unsure who they would like to feature instead. Vice President Kamala Harris and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were the main named contenders.

Biden, 79 and the oldest president ever in office, said he intended to seek a second term.

I’m a big acceptor of fate, he said in December. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m healthy, I am now, if I’m healthy, then actually I’d run again.

His first term was rocked by crises, from the withdrawal from Afghanistan to the Russian war in Ukraine, and from the coronavirus pandemic to strong economic headwinds at home.

The Republican assault on US elections and the right to vote, led by Trump, also unfolded during Bidens’ time in the White House.

Trump has suggested he will announce a third presidential race soon, perhaps as a way to avoid possible criminal charges for his election subversion efforts and the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Poll respondents were asked who they would prefer as the Democratic nominee if Biden did not run.

Someone Else drew 44.2% support, but among named alternatives, Vice President Kamala Harris led with 16.1%.

This is followed by Bernie Sanders, the 80-year-old socialist senator from Vermont who ran for the nomination in 2016 and 2020, with 10.7%; Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, with 8.9%; and Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary, who also ran in 2020, with 7.8%.

Progressive New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker were also mentioned by a smaller number of voters.

On the Republican side of the ledger, Someone Else was also in the lead, with 38.1% of the vote. DeSantis, the governor of Florida, drew 23.4% support and Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, received 20.5%.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has also drawn support; Texas Senator Ted Cruz; Texas Governor Greg Abbott; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

