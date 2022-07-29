Can talk to TTP, separatists, but not Shahbaz government: Imran Khan





Will you talk to someone who breaks into your house?

Imran Khan (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

From: Melvin Samuel

Referring to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders as thieves, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said he can talk to the Tehreek-i -Taliban Pakistan (TTP), separatists. from Balochistan and Sindh, but cannot sit down for talks with Shahbaz Sharif’s government.

The remarks came as the former prime minister expressed his gratitude for the Supreme Court’s decision to elect Parvez Elahi as Punjab’s chief minister on Wednesday night. “I can talk to [Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan], Balochistan and Sindh separatists, but not with thieves. Do you want to talk to someone who is robbing your house? he said, quoted by the Dawn newspaper.

The PTI called the Supreme Court’s decision “the supremacy of the Constitution” and said, “In my lifetime, I have witnessed such enthusiasm only once before, and that was during the 1965 war; at that time, everyone thought the nation was fighting. And now I have seen the same enthusiasm among the masses in the by-votes in all 20 constituencies of Punjab.

The head of the PTI said he did not want bad relations with the United States and added that death was better than slavery.

“I don’t want bad relations with the United States, where we export more than any other country and where a large part of the Pakistani community resides. But death is better than slavery and we must live with respect for ourselves,” said Imran Khan.

The former prime minister called general elections the only solution to the prevailing economic crisis in the country and said he would only ask for financial assistance from Pakistanis abroad and not from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). once in power, local media reported. .

Khan has alleged that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was involved in rigging during the recent by-elections. The head of the PTI promised to take over the Sehat card and the Ehsas ration, two major programs that were launched when he was in power.

He pledged to resume these plans in Punjab to eliminate the perception of dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in a bid to pressure the federal government to step down and announce general elections.

The former prime minister added that under the constitution, the House leader, not the party leader, could decide which side the party would vote for in the polls, the publication said. “But the leaders of the ruling coalition criticized the institutions and the judiciary when the decision came against them,” Khan said.

