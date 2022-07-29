Boomer Esiason rips Trump for ignoring 9/11 victims to host LIV Golf





Minutes before Donald Trump hosted the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his Bedminster course, WFAN Boomer Esiason hit out at the former president for disrespecting the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. September 2001.

Although LIV Golf has been criticized for being funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund given their governments’ complicity in 9/11, Trump hosted the tour at his Bedminster golf course in the New Jersey, which is only 80 kilometers from Ground Zero.

This is the ultimate insult to the families sitting here, what do we do? Were they hosting a Saudi Golf Tournament with the Saudi Government’s Public Investment Fund at Trump Bedminster, just in the shadow of where these two buildings once stood? Is that what we were doing here? Esiason raved on his morning show WFAN.

Boomer destroys Trump for insulting 9/11 victims for hosting LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/936vRhkenZ

— Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) July 28, 2022

Esiason seemed stunned that Trump was hosting the Saudi-backed league at his New Jersey golf course, as the former president even played in the pro-am event that kicked off Thursday morning. But in recent weeks, Trump has made it clear he doesn’t care about 9/11 victims, ignoring their protests to please keep the Saudi golf league out of New Jersey.

Former presidents host this garbage there and these guys accept this money, Esiason continued. It’s an insult to all the people who died on 9/11 and how their families were affected. But it’s also an insult to all the people who have died since 9/11 from all the toxic carcinogens they ingested while trying to clean up this place.

On Thursday, Trump went so far as to praise Saudi Arabia, calling them longtime friends. When pressed further on the criticism he received for hosting LIV Golf, Trump claimed, “Nobody got to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately. And they should have.

Of the 19 hijackers of September 11, 2001, 15 of them were Saudi citizens.

These guys are out there playing music, earning hundreds of millions of dollars from the Saudi government, is that what they were doing? They can fuck my ass. I’m not looking, Esiason exclaimed passionately. They can do sportswash, they can explain it any way they want. The former president can say take the money, the PGA Tour sucks, I don’t care, it’s the Saudi government’s public investment fund.

Esiason did not exclude WFAN from his rant as he lambasted anyone who pledged to accept money from the Saudi-funded LIV tour.

And we were taking the money here at the station as well because we took the promotional money out of it,” Esiason said, referring to LIV Golf commercials that are heard on WFAN airwaves. I can not do anything about it. If only I could.

[WFAN, CBS Sports Network]

