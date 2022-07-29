Imran Khan calls out Donald Trump as UN Security Council meets on J&K | world news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the Kashmir issue with US President Donald Trump on the phone on Friday, as the UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India’s dismissal. of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Khan gave the US president confidence over the UN Security Council meeting at UN headquarters after the Indian government revoked Jammu’s special status and -Cashmere.

Prime Minister Khan expressed Pakistan’s concern over recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to regional peace, Qureshi was quoted by Pakistan Public Radio as saying.

The foreign minister said the conversation between the two leaders took place in a cordial atmosphere. They also agreed to keep in touch on the Kashmir issue, he said, adding that the two leaders also discussed the situation in Pakistan.

Pakistan has contacted four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and is also trying to contact the French president so that his country understands our position, the minister said.

The UN Security Council on Friday held a rare closed-door meeting to discuss India’s revoking of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status after Pakistan, backed by its all-time ally, China, has requested closed consultations on the matter.

The meeting was open only to the five permanent members and the 10 non-permanent members.

China, a permanent member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, had requested closed consultations in the Council.

On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and also divided the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Reacting to India’s decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner shortly after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has categorically told the international community that its decision to remove Article 370 from the Constitution revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept reality.

