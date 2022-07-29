Bob Costas set Donald Trump on fire for hosting LIV Golf





As Donald Trump tries to excuse the organization of the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour, Bob Costas has joined CNN New Day and denounced the lack of morality of former presidents.

Trump hosted the LIV Tour at his golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey this week and even performed at the Thursday pro-am event. Funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf has faced widespread criticism for its close ties to a government known for its appalling human rights abuses, including the 2018 assassination of the columnist from the Washington Post’s Jamal Khashoggi.

Additionally, Trump welcoming LIV Golf to his Bedminster course is a particularly sensitive issue given Saudi Arabia’s complicity in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

More than 700 of the victims of 9/11 21 years ago were from New Jersey, including some from the Bedminster area, Costas told CNN. So the 9/11 families are very hurt about this, very upset, there will be protests off the field. But if we’ve learned anything about Donald Trump that it wouldn’t have taken very long to learn, it’s that he doesn’t care about any principle, including American democracy or anyone, he doesn’t cares about nothing but their own perceived interests.

Proving Costas right, Trump ignored protests and pleas from 9/11 victims to keep LIV Golf out of New Jersey, opting instead to host the Saudi-backed tour just 50 miles from Ground Zero.

On Monday, Trump played dumb when asked about the 9/11 families and their objections to LIV Golf, telling the Wall Street Journal, I don’t know exactly what they’re saying, and what they’re saying. say, who did what. During the Thursday morning pro-am, Trump went so far as to praise Saudi Arabia, calling them friends of mine before making the absurd claim that Nobody has unfortunately shed light on September 11th. And they should have.

There is a full 9/11 Commission report that says otherwise and confirms that 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

Costas also referred to Trump’s involvement with LIV Golf as an aspect of grievance and revenge, given that he stripped the 2022 PGA Championship from his Bedminster course due to his involvement on Jan. 6.

He was upset because the PGA pulled out after Jan. 6 last year, Costas said. Following these events, they removed the PGA Tour from Bedminster’s course. So that’s an element of grievance on his part because, as we all know, he is, after all, the most persecuted man in American history and he’s qualified to say that because he’s an expert Of the history.

Grievance item and sport washing tool trump was the perfect candidate to help LIV Golf as the former president of the United States claims I think LIV was a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia.

