Prime Minister Modi declares open the 44th Chess Olympiad

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]Jul.28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 44th Chess Olympiad open in a grand ceremony held at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Rajinikanth and Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were among those present at the ceremony.

The prime minister launched the first-ever Olympic chess torch relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19.

“There are many temples in Tamil Nadu with beautiful carvings that represent different sports. Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. The state has produced many chess masters. It is home to a vibrant culture and the most ancient language ‘Tamil’,” the Prime Minister said at the inauguration.

The torch traveled to 75 iconic locations across the country over more than 40 days, traveling nearly 20,000 kilometers and culminating in Mahabalipuram before heading to FIDE headquarters in Switzerland.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 10 with the registration of 187 countries, a world record in terms of the number of countries participating in a single edition of the Olympiad.

India secured hosting rights in April when FIDE decided to move the event outside of the original host country, Russia. And since then, the AICF has been exerting herculean efforts, working around the clock, in preparation for this great event which is taking place in India for the very first time.

The Olympic Chess Torch Relay reached Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Other cities covered by the torch relay are Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia . ., Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Bangalore, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

