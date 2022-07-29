Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson quizzes Rishi Sunak over announcement of VAT cut on energy bills
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit out at his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi’s Sunak, after announcing he would cut VAT on energy bills. Speaking to the Commonwealth Business Forum in Birmingham, Johnson described Sunak’s decision to cut VAT on energy bills if he became prime minister “easier than we thought”, Mirror reported. He made the statement at a time when Sunak is accused of backtracking on the VAT, as he previously opposed the decision.
In his speech to the Commonwealth Business Forum, Johnson claimed they had arrived at the “next stage in the great political relay race”. He even went on to say he didn’t believe it was “designed to be a relay race” when it started, according to the Mirror report. During his address, he told the audience that the ‘relay’ would be ‘seamlessly’ passed and given to someone else, but added: ‘I will give you this assurance, they will continue with the same program, by cutting taxes, by simplifying regulation as much as possible, by taking advantage of all our new regulatory freedoms, by getting rid of everything from solvency to MiFID to VAT on fuel – turns out to be more easier than we thought.”
In the UK, Prime Ministerial candidates Rishi Sunak and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have made pledges about the decisions they will make if they win the Torry leadership race. Outgoing British Prime Minister Johnson is due to step down on September 6. Meanwhile, Johnson said he is confident there will be a legacy of taxpayers’ money that was spent on the Commonwealth Games event. He stressed that they could feel the excitement of the sporting event in Birmingham while recalling that the 2012 Summer Olympics held in London were a “huge global success”.
Rishi Sunak promises to remove VAT from household fuel bills
Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer has pledged to scrap VAT on household fuel bills for a year if he becomes UK Prime Minister, The Guardian reported. Sunak said he had reduced everyone’s energy bill by 400 (Rs38,758.25) and provided support for the most vulnerable households by 1,200. He further said that the further reduction in VAT will help to meet the cost of living crisis. British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is backing Liz Truss in the race to become prime minister, described Sunak’s decision as “a U-turn”, according to the report. Meanwhile, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended Sunak’s decision and stressed that the reduction in VAT on energy bills was “worthwhile”.
Image: AP
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/uk-news/uk-pm-boris-johnson-takes-dig-at-rishi-sunak-over-announcement-to-cut-vat-on-energy-bills-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
