China’s Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden of the United States: ‘Those who play with fire will only get burned’

While focusing on Taiwan, Xi also stressed that the two sides should maintain communication on macroeconomic policies, global supply chains and safeguarding global food and energy security, state media said. Chinese.

Beijing has issued growing warnings of the repercussions if Pelosi – a Democrat like Biden – travels to Taiwan, which says it faces growing Chinese military and economic threats. A visit by the Speaker of the House would be a dramatic, but not unprecedented, demonstration of American support for the island.

“Those who play with fire will only get burned,” Xi told Biden, citing Chinese state media. “(We) hope the US side can see this clearly.”

The White House reading said the two leaders also discussed a range of other issues, including climate change and health security.

China has given few clues about the specific responses it might make if Pelosi, a longtime critic of Beijing, particularly on human rights issues, makes the trip. Pelosi had yet to confirm the trip.

The call of the presidents lasted more than two hours. US officials had said it would have a broad agenda, including a discussion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn.

Basically, however, U.S. officials said they saw the swap as another chance to manage competition between the world’s two largest economies, whose ties have been increasingly clouded by tensions over ruled Taiwan. democratically, which Xi has sworn to reunite with the mainland, by force. if necessary.

Washington has no official relations with Taiwan and follows a “one China policy” which diplomatically recognizes Beijing, not Taipei. But he is obligated by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself, and pressure is mounting in Congress for more explicit support.

“The call was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align,” said the White House.

A person briefed on the planning of the call said the Biden administration believes leader-to-leader engagement is the best way to reduce tensions over Taiwan.

Some analysts believe Xi also has an interest in avoiding escalation as he seeks an unprecedented third term at a congress of China’s ruling Communist Party scheduled for the fall. However, others say playing on the Taiwan issue could serve Xi as a domestic distraction from China’s slowing economy.

Both countries have struggled economically this year. China’s $18 trillion economy has been battered by its tough national COVID regulations and complete lockdowns in cities like Shanghai, while the US battles soaring inflation amid recession fears .

Chinese state media said on Thursday that the country would strive for the best possible outcome for the economy this year, abandoning previous calls that it would strive to hit its 2022 growth target. followed a high-level Communist Party meeting chaired by Xi.

“Attempts to decouple or break supply chains in defiance of underlying models would not help stimulate the US economy. They would only make the global economy more vulnerable,” Xi said, referring to the US efforts to end dependence on China for strategic goods.

Besides climate and economic issues, Biden had been keen to discuss the idea of ​​capping Russian oil prices to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised with her Chinese counterparts earlier this month. ci, said the person who was briefed.

The Biden administration has debated whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese goods to blunt soaring inflation, but U.S. officials said a decision was not expected before the call.

When Biden last spoke with Xi in March, he warned of the “consequences” if Beijing provided material support for Russia’s war, and the US government believes that this red line has no effect. not been crossed in the months that followed.

Taiwan has complained about increased Chinese military maneuvers over the past two years in an attempt to force it to accept Beijing’s sovereignty. Just before Thursday’s call, the Taiwanese military said it fired flares to warn a drone that “peeked” at a strategically located and heavily fortified island near the Chinese coast that was probing possibly- be his defenses.

The last time a Speaker of the United States House visited Taiwan was in 1997, and as an equal branch of government, the US executive branch has little control over congressional travel.

China has grown more powerful militarily and economically since then, and some analysts fear such a visit at a time of strained ties could spark a crisis in the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Straits waterway separating China and Taiwan.

The White House says the administration has been in contact with Pelosi’s office to ensure she has “all the context” she needs to make decisions about her trip.

