Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad open on Thursday

PM Modi had a few words of encouragement for the players (Courtesy PTI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad open on Thursday and also sent a strong message of encouragement to players participating in the tournament.

The Chess Olympiad is hosted by India at a special time as this year will mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence from colonial rule.

The tournament will be held in Mamallapuram, 50 kilometers from the city of Chennai. The Olympiad is being held for the first time in India, having been moved from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. This year’s edition already has a record number of entries in the Open section with 188 and the women’s section with 162.

Prime Minister Modi started his speech by delivering the Tamil welcome word, vannakam. He also assured that the best hospitality would be offered to the players by quoting the slogan “Athithi Devo Bhava”, which means we treat our guests like gods. The Prime Minister quoted Tamil poet saint Tiruvalluvar’s couplet on the importance of hospitality.

Also during his address at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi said it was an honor to host the event in an important year in India’s history.

The country’s prime minister also had a few words of encouragement for the players. As quoted by PTI, he told attendees that in sport there are no losers and only winners and future winners.

The Prime Minister also praised the organizers for making exceptional arrangements in a short period of time. The government of Tamil Nadu will host the event with the full support of the central government.

Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and L Murugan were other important personalities who were present at the opening ceremony.

