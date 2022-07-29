Trump defends Saudis as 9/11 families slam his LIV Golf hosting





Again, the only thing standing between former President Trump and a public position is a signature on a check. At a Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament held at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster on Thursday, the former president told reporters that “nobody got to the bottom of the 11 September,” signaling a reversal of Trump’s earlier belief that the Saudi government was responsible for the terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

“Well, nobody got to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have, as to the maniacs who did this horrible thing…”

Donald Trump asked about the criticism he received from 9/11 families for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his club pic.twitter.com/CWrOr3B5VP

— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2022

The cash-rich LIV has been embroiled in controversy since its inception, with many fearing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could use the golf circuit as a “sports wash” to rehabilitate its public image. In 2018, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, allegedly on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prompting international condemnation. Two of LIV’s 14 events are scheduled to take place at Trump-owned properties.

“I think LIV has been good for Saudi Arabia, for Saudi Arabia’s image,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview on Tuesday. Asked by a reporter about the financial gains from hosting the tournaments, Trump deflected that he didn’t “do it for it,” but added, “They’ve been very generous.”

Last week, family members of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks sent Trump a letter expressing their “deep pain and anger” over his decision to “host the Saudi Golf League (‘LIV’) in your Bedminster, New Jersey property. The letter reminded the former president of his previous public statements blaming the Saudis for 9/11, including a 2016 interview on Fox News where Trump told host Sean Hannity that “it was Saudi Saudi Arabia”, not Iraq, which “had blown up the World Trade Center.

“Look at Saudi Arabia. Open the documents,” Trump insisted at the time. go see it was Saudi Arabia.” Of the 19 hijackers who carried out the attacks, 15 were Saudi citizens. “These people would not have been in the country if my policies had been intact” , Trump said.

The Saudi government has long denied allegations of direct involvement in the planning and execution of 9/11. But the families of the victims are looking for conclusive answers. Last year, families filed a lawsuit accusing the Saudi government of complicity in the attack and demanding the release of documents long kept confidential by the US government.

Bob Graham, a former Florida senator who co-chaired the joint congressional investigation into the 9/11 attacks, has long alleged official Saudi involvement, including writing in a court affidavit: “I am convinced there was a direct link between at least some of the terrorists who perpetrated the September 11 attacks and the Saudi government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/golf-trump-liv-saudi-9-11-money-blame-1389442/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos