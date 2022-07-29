Trump chief of staff pushed Ivanka into White House, Kushner book says | Books





While serving as Donald Trump’s chief of staff, retired General John Kelly pushed Ivanka Trump down a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir.

The Breaking History detail, which will be published in August, was reported by The Washington Post.

Kushner, the Post said, writes that he and his wife viewed Kelly as consistently deceitful.

One day he had just come out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office. Ivanka was walking down the main hallway of the West Wing when she passed him. Ignoring his passionate state of mind, she said, Hello, Chief. Kelly pushed her out of the way and stormed off. She was unhurt and didn’t make much of the altercation, but in her rage Kelly had shown her true character.

Kushner writes that Kelly offered a sweet apology about an hour later.

Kelly told the Post: I don’t remember anything like you’re describing. It is inconceivable that I EVER push a woman. Inconceivable. Never happens. I would never intentionally do something like that. Also, I don’t remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn’t do. I remember.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump said her husband’s description was accurate, the Post said.

The Post also said Kushner wrote that Kelly gave his wife compliments on her face that she knew weren’t sincere.

Then the four-star general would call his staff to his office and berate and bully them over trivial procedural issues his rigid system often created. He frequently referred to his initiatives like paid family leave and the child tax credit as favorite projects of Ivankas.

Kushner also describes a confrontation between Kelly and Chinese officials in Beijing in 2017 in which Kushner said the former general was too aggressive. Kelly defended his conduct to the Post and said he accepted the Chinese apology.

Kushner writes: It was then that I finally understood John Kelly. For him, everything was a game of establishing dominance and control. He made people feel small and unimportant to establish the relationship from a place of power. Then, once his position was firmly established, he would charm and disarm, leaving people relieved to be on his good side, but fearful of what would happen if they crossed paths with him.

Ivanka’s alleged push was also mentioned by New York Times reporter Kenneth P Vogel amid a series of revelations from Kushner’s book.

In tweets, Vogel revealed Kushners’ version of a 2020 election night call with Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch; Trumps comments on pardons and sentencing reform and White House dynamics on the issue; and Kushner’s take on Steve Bannon, the former strategist whom Trump pardoned for fraud.

Kushner served as his stepfather’s senior adviser during Trump’s four years in the White House. Kelly, once of the United States Marine Corps, was the second of four Chiefs of Staff. In a chaotic and leak-prone White House, relations between Kelly and Trump soured rapidly. Kelly left the administration either fired or retired in December 2018.

Scenes of their stormy relationship have dotted reports and books about Trump’s time in office. In 2021, for example, Michael C Bender, then of The Wall Street Journal, reported that Kelly was stunned during a trip to Europe in 2018 when Trump told her: Well, Hitler has done a lot of good things.

Trump denied that remark and attacked Kelly. In September, the then president told reporters: I know John Kelly. He was with me, didn’t do a good job, had no temper, and finally fell apart. He was eaten alive. He was unable to handle the pressure of this job.

Kelly spoke while Trump was still in office.

In 2020, Kelly reportedly told friends: The depth of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, even if it’s more pathetic than anything else. He’s the most flawed person I’ve ever met in my life.

