‘He who plays with fire will burn’: Xi Jinging’s warning to Biden for Taiwan





4 hours image sources, Reuters Legend, The leaders of the United States and China spoke on Thursday. In a call that lasted more than two hours on Thursday, the presidents of the United States and China exchanged warnings about the status of the island of Taiwan. American Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that The United States strongly opposes any unilateral decision which could change the current situation of the region which Beijing claims to be its own. Biden stressed that US policy on the island remains intact, supporting its autonomy. Beijing sees Taiwan as a separatist province that must become an integral part of the country again, and does not rule out the possible use of force to achieve this. On this issue, Xi asked Americans to respect the principle of “One China”in addition to warning you that “He who plays with fire will be burned”. Tensions over the issue have increased since the announcement of a to planvisit Taiwan by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The US State Department said Pelosi had not announced any trips, but China warned of “serious consequences” if the veteran Democrat made such a visit. Last week, Biden told reporters that his country’s military intelligence ‘don’t think it’s a good idea’ for such a visit, but the White House called the Chinese rhetoric ‘clearly unnecessary and unnecessary’. . Pelosi, who is third in line for the US presidency after vice president, would be the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taipei since 1997. image sources, Getty Images Legend, Nancy Pelosi said she was traveling to Taiwan, a trip she postponed in April when she tested positive for Covid-19. meeting face to face Biden and Xi also discussed holding a possible face-to-face meeting, a senior official in Washington said. When Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, he hosted Xi during a visit by the Chinese leader in 2015, but since then did not meet in person. The White House said the two leaders also discussed various topics, including climate change and health security. image sources, Getty Images Legend, Xi Jinping and Biden have met in the past, but not since the American became president. In a brief summary, the White House said the dialogue was part of efforts to “manage differences responsibly” and work together where “interests align.” In a longer statement, Beijing noted that many of its interests are on the same page. But he blamed the deterioration of relations on the United States, criticizing Washington’s view of portraying China as a “major rival” and a “serious long-term challenger”. Hard to see anything positive. By Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, BBC Taipei Correspondent Much is made of the fact that President Xi told President Biden that “Anyone who plays with fire will be burned.” This is a strong warning for the United States, but already unprecedented. The Chinese Foreign Ministry used exactly the same language when a US congressional delegation visited Taiwan earlier this year. The same phrase was used by China’s Ministry of Defense in a warning to Taiwan last year. The fact that it is now used by President Xi gives it more weight. But that doesn’t mean China is preparing military action against Taiwan if, say, Nancy Pelosi arrives next week. Instead, he is telling the United States that if they continue on their current course, there will eventually be conflict. It is difficult to see anything positive in this phone call in terms of US-China relations. Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC World. Download the new version of our application and activate it to not miss our best content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-62342060 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos