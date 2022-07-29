Boris Johnson thinks like Morgenthau (2)

This piece illustrates how our realities are different from the feelings we often express about how nations interact on the international stage. My first example was Afghanistan. It was over this Asian nation that the West was criticized when the Taliban seized power for the second time. From the practical perspective of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, Western nations could not have treated this country any differently.

I pointed out that Afghanistan is a nation where national politicians get things done, sometimes depending on ultra-conservative tribal leaders. Many of these tribal leaders have an extremely old view of everything; education for girls, citizens who speak out, women who work in offices, etc. The government also does not operate without checking with interpreters of the state religion. In this kind of country, Westerners have trouble finding their place. This is the case in any country that shares the same characteristics as Afghanistan. When the Taliban returned to power and began enforcing stricter religious codes, the West therefore stayed away and watched.

Sometimes what foreign NGOs do collectively in certain countries for humanitarian reasons is relatively large compared to what foreign nations offer directly. This was the case in Afghanistan. When the Taliban arrived, the funds of most Western NGOs dried up. This was largely due to the programs they were funding that the Taliban doctored. It was the state of Afghanistan that some in the West criticized Johnson and other Western leaders. Such criticisms are unrealistic and I have said so at length in the past (UK Defense Secretary Can’t Know 2+2, The PUNCH, September 10, 2021).

Recently, US President John Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia has come under criticism. The main grouse is that this is a nation whose crown prince is accused of being responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi. I argue here that such criticism ignores the reality of our world as it is. Now I condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Kashoggi, a fellow journalist. Those responsible must be prosecuted. The reality of our world however, and here I am explaining it as any unbiased political scientist would, is that punishment is often best served when those accused of wrongdoing do not control the apparatus of a State. When the accused is unable to retain or release what other powerful entities on the world stage need; when the defendants do not have under their control the enormous resources necessary for our world.

Was I surprised by Bidens’ trip and the new friendship he had forged with Saudi leaders? It would take a person who has not paid attention to international affairs to be surprised. In fact, from the moment everyone in Washington DC condemned the Saudi leadership over Kashoggi, I was already looking forward to the day when the United States needed Saudi help. When he does, he will woo this nation as usual. And the West would still need to woo the Saudis. They do it because they need help from this largely pro-Western Arab nation in the Middle East. They do it because they are motivated by their national interest, not by the case of a journalist who has unfortunately lost his life. This is our world as it is, a world about which the realist of international relations, Hans Morgenthau, theorized so eloquently.

Saudi Arabia is in a part of the world whose characteristics are not very different from those that can be obtained in Afghanistan. There is the same state religion, the same conservative outlook and powers of religious leaders. In Saudi Arabia, the king controls both political and religious power. It is a powerful combination, an arrangement the West is never comfortable with and can hardly navigate alone. Kashoggi’s murder was pushed to the doorsteps of Saudi leaders. Everyone expected this nation to be punished for this brutal act. All have since been disappointed, at least twice.

First, former President Donald Trump didn’t really think about doing anything to Saudi leaders after Kashoggi’s death. In fact, Trump bragged that he helped save the Saudi Crown Prince from prosecution because Saudi Arabia buys weapons from the United States and has oil and religious monuments that confer real power. Lately, President Biden has sat with the same Saudi leaders he once criticized over Kashoggi’s death. It’s our world. I knew nothing would happen to a nation married to a foreign country with something meaningful to do in the Middle East. You ignore the Saudis at your peril. Sorry, to those who expect our world to hold Saudi leaders to account. But it’s still a tough call in our world.

There are several reasons why Biden could not have done otherwise. This is a region where a large portion of the world’s carbon-based energy sources reside. The Saudis once drove oil-rich Arab states to ransom the West in the 1970s using the oil blockade. Incidentally, the fuel crisis that led to a huge increase in the price of fuel at the pump in the United States is one of the reasons Biden visited Saudi Arabia. There is also a need to bring Saudi leaders together while ostracizing Iran. It turns out that most Arab nations are wary of Iran. This visit has other symbols. Did anyone see that Iran welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turks Tayyip Erdogan as soon as Biden left the Middle East? Biden had to go to the Middle East at that time to show that the United States is still there. This visit proclaimed that the United States was back in the Middle East for all friends to hear and all foes to take note of. Biden said so.

In addition, the other strategic interests of the United States in the Middle East are at stake. Here, China has also made friends. China is now considered the main rival of the United States in the world. If the United States left a vacuum in the Middle East, China would fill it as it has done everywhere else, including Africa. In the Middle East, there is no better main host than the Saudis whose wealth and influence in the region is unrivalled. As it happens, the man everyone wants to see punished for Kashoggi’s death is the spearhead in Saudi Arabia. If Biden wants to befriend the Saudis, he needs to bump his fists with the man calling the shots. The national interest of the United States is at stake. Realists know that the national interest trumps all other considerations. This is our world as it is, as Johnson rightly said.

What did Johnson have in mind when he made this comment in the British parliament? I imagine he deduces that you can take a horse to the river, but you can’t force it to drink. The West did everything it could for all the nations it had access to; introduce democracy, liberal ideologies and values. If in places like Afghanistan and across Africa people make their nation what they get, there is not much the West can do about it. If the democratically elected leaders in Afghanistan have been so aided by the West, but have mismanaged their own nation to the point that the Taliban now consider themselves the savior of Afghanistan, there is virtually nothing that strangers can do about it. If looting of the public treasury is institutionalized in Nigeria and the majority of its citizens live in poverty, which indirectly contributes to insecurity, then there is little outsiders can do about it.

If for two decades the West has helped Afghanistan educate girls and improve human rights, but Afghans have stuck to a religion that insists that girls should not be educated and that women should not work in public places, there is not much foreigners can do about it. The people of each nation would decide their own fate. Other nations will do what they have to do in pursuit of their own national interest, as the United States did in the case of Saudi Arabia, and as the United Kingdom did in the case of Afghanistan. This is the reality of our world. Our world as it is that Johnson was talking about.