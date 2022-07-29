Golfing with Donald Trump takes a lot of golf carts, as pro-am LIV Golf demonstrated





Former President Trump sits in his golf cart.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Trump attended the LIV Golf pro-am event at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.

He played alongside his son Eric, as well as LIV pros Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

An impressive squadron of golf carts followed, filled with security and secret service.

In addition to the game part, there were also golf carts.

Lots of golf carts.

The overload of extra golf carts was understandable as a former president, Trump still receives protection from the Secret Service, who were equipped with their own golf carts to escort Trump through his game.

But even though the amount of golf carts in my line of sight was justifiable, it was still overwhelming.

Trump started his day on the course with a trip to the driving range. Note the presidential seal and the No. 1 on his cart.

Former President Trump sits in his golf cart before heading to the driving range. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

On the range, Trump warmed up with Bryson DeChambeau, who was one of his playing partners for the day.

Former President Trump chats with Bryson DeChambeau at the driving range. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Trump also met with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman before starting his pro-am game.

Trump chats with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman at the driving range. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

As Trump left the driving range, a sea of ​​golf carts also escorted him. Like I said, that’s a lot of golf carts.

A long line of golf carts follows as former President Trump plays his round. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, joined Trump and company on the first tee.

Former President Trump stands with his son Eric and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, left, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

After the group hit their tee shots, golf carts scattered down the road to find the fairway. Sometimes they moved like a school of fish.

A flock of golf carts leave after Trump’s group hit their tee shots. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

The total number of carts following the group varied throughout the tour. Sometimes I counted up to 20, sometimes up to 13.

Several golf carts cross the fairway. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Also, not all golf carts were dedicated to Trump. Each player had their own cart, and DeChambeau seemed to have a few members of his team trailing behind him to help keep up with his practice round.

Still, there were plenty of golf carts.

A group of golf carts wait to follow former President Trump. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Trump’s bag features a good amount of red, white and blue.

Former President Trump’s golf bag. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

And his golf towel includes a presidential seal and his signature.

The briefcase on former President Trump’s golf bag. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

After following Trump and his group for most of the front nine, I broke away to follow some other action on the course. Other bands playing the pro-am walked the course.

While it may have just been a personal preference, there were clearly plenty of golf carts for everyone, no matter how many were with the former president.

A line of waiting carts accompanies former President Trump’s playgroup. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

