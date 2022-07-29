Visit of PM Modi Chennai, Inauguration of MK Stalin Chess Olympiad, Chennai Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Thursday evening, which was followed by a magnificent cultural exhibition highlighting the long journey of Tamil culture from ancient Sangam Age to present-day Tamil Nadu. The world’s biggest team chess competition, with players from 187 countries, begins on Friday at a hotel in Mamallapuram, south of Chennai.

In his inaugural speech, Modi said arrangements for the mega event were made in a short time and promised that those who reach Chennai to participate in the tournament will be treated like gods according to Indian tradition. “We’ll help you bring your best game to the board,” he said.

“This is the first time the Chess Olympiad has been held in the origin of chess in India, and it is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades. And this time it has the most countries , the number of teams and the number of female chess players participating,” Modi said, adding that it would be a memory forever.

According to Modi, the significance of the Olympiad also stemmed from the fact that it marked the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. He also recalled the importance of chess sites in Tamil Nadu. “In Tamil Nadu, there are many temples with carvings representing different sports. You will even find a temple – Chathuranga Vallabhanathar Temple in Tiruvarur – where it is believed that even God played chess with the princess. So it is only natural that Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. That is why Tamil Nadu is called the chess powerhouse of India. It has produced many grandmasters,” said Modi, wishing the players the opportunity to visit and experience the vibrant culture of Chennai.

Modi also invoked the importance of health and well-being. He said the post-pandemic period has made people aware of the importance of fitness and well-being, “both physical and mental”, he said. Also affirming the importance of investing in sports infrastructure, Modi said “there has never been a better time for sports in India than the present moment.”

Referring to the victorious performance of Indian teams in the Olympics as well as other sporting events, Modi said, “Sport is considered the great part of joy.” “Our talented young people from small towns and villagers bring glory. It is heartwarming to see women leading the sports revolution in India,” he said opening the event.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said he had a particular interest in hosting the event in Tamil Nadu. “After the cancellation of the planned venue in Russia, I asked my officers to take the opportunity if it comes up in India. In March, I made the first announcement in this regard. Usually it seems that it took a minimum of 18 months to prepare for such an international match, but we formed about 18 committees and managed to organize it in just four months,” Stalin said.

Stating that chess was the modern version of the traditional board game saturanga vilayattu, Stalin said that the Olympiad was now held near the coastal town of Sadurangapattinam, the birthplace of the game. He also recalled the contributions of Manuel Aaron, the first Indian chess master, and Viswanathan Anand, five-time world champion from Chennai.

Stalin said that of the 73 Indian Grand Masters, 26 were from Tamil Nadu. “This means that 36% of Indian grandmasters are from Tamil Nadu. It is a game of intelligence and mathematics. And Chennai can rightly be called the chess capital of India,” he said.

He said the Olympiad veshti-clad mascot Thambi was a symbol of brotherhood. This is to indicate that we are all one brotherhood. Former Chief Minister (and DMK founder) CN Annadurai used to call everyone Thambi. The mascot was named after those memories,” he said. He added that the state’s prestigious archaeological dig site, Keeladi, also has several pieces of evidence of chaturanga games, such as elephants and horses and all those essential terracotta chess figures.

The inaugural event was also the venue for arts and cultural events, such as a special dance song “Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess”. Players from different countries received a musical welcome upon their arrival at the site. Prior to the inauguration, a grand musical spectacle shone with elegant lighting, capturing ancient Tamil history in a nutshell. Thousands of dancers and performers led by Tamil director Vignesh Sivan and performed by veteran actor Kamal Haasan narrated the state’s rich history and culture. While the place and dias were adorned with chess pieces of the king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and pawns, Modi and Stalin both wore shirts and veshti.

Governor RN Ravi, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sport Development SV Meyyanathan were among the guests who attended the inaugural event.