Alito roasts world leaders who blasted his flipping eggs

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders in a video released Thursday by the University of Notre Dame Law School over their criticism of his decision to cancel Roe vs. Wade and rolling back federal abortion protections in the United States Alito took aim at the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeauwho all castigated Alitos in power inDobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In the past few weeks since I had the honor of writing this mandate, I believe that the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that has been castigated by a whole series of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on US law, Alito began, speaking in a July 21 speech at a Notre Dame Law School conference on religious freedom in Rome. One of them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But he paid the price, says Alito with bursts of laughter. Post hoc ergo propter hoc, right? he added, noting that he was only joking. The Latin phrase roughly means, since event Y followed event X, event Y must have been caused by event X also known as post hoc fallacy. But others are still, are still in office. President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau, I believe, are too. But what really hurt me, what really hurt me, was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and appeared to compare the decision, whose name cannot be pronounced, with the Russian attack on Ukraine, Alito added. Alito was referring to a July 18 speech by Prince Harry, in which he said 2022 has been “a painful year in a painful decade.” Harry then noted the war in Ukraine and “the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States as evidence of the difficulties faced in 2022. This is not Alito’s first political speech, as he has a reputation as one of the most outspoken judges on the bench. In 2020, Alito received a slew of criticism for a speech before the Federalist Society judge charged and ultra-partisan grievance by Slates Marc Joseph Stern. In the speech, Alito tackled some of the burning issues of the day and denounced COVID-related restrictions, same-sex marriage, abortion and the alleged persecution of conservatives. Watch the full speech above Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

