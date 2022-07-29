Trump’s plan to end homelessness is already common policy





Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The only way to eliminate the hundreds of thousands of people, and perhaps, across our country, millions of people and help make our cities clean, safe and beautiful again, Donald Trump said this week during of a quasi-rally in DC, is to open up large, cheap plots of land on the outskirts of cities and create thousands and thousands of high-quality tents. It’s not really surprising that he proposed street sweeps and detention camps as a solution to homelessness (he thinks detention camps are the solution to a lot of things). But he might find it surprising that there are plenty of Democrats who agree with him.

Trump’s Plan for the Homeless: Open up big, cheap plots of land in the outskirts of town, create thousands and thousands of high-quality tents pic.twitter.com/Jj3VNSIdBq

— Acyn (@Acyn) July 26, 2022

Compare Trump’s vision of massive tent cities to the plan to end street homelessness that Rick Caruso, a Democrat from Los Angeles, proposed in his mayoral campaign. You have to do temporary accommodation, of which my plan calls for 30,000 beds within a year, he said earlier this year. I spoke to the manufacturers. There is a surplus of land in the city to do so. As soon as we have a good, clean, warm bed and food, people have to leave the streets. Caruso even referred to the facilities at Fort Bliss, the camp built to house migrant children the Trump administration separated from their parents, later cited for human rights abuses as a model for his accommodation beds at Los Angeles. You’re going to offer the bed once, Caruso said of his strategy for clearing encampments. You’re going to offer the bed, maybe twice. The third time, you’re going to say, I’m sorry, you’ve now broken the law.

LA doesn’t need to elect Caruso to see the ineffectual cruelty of such a policy. Over the past two years, as its leaders struggled to create more permanent housing, LA has erected dozens of tiny house villages. Is a plastic shed so different from a FEMA style tent? while expanding the city’s anti-homelessness enforcement areas, where police are sent to move people and their belongings from sidewalk to sidewalk.

Trump also claimed at the rally that he has a personal interest in clearing encampments at the White House, saying he would send Secret Service agents to do so. I would see a group of tents. I would see it happen. I will send the people immediately, he said. The Secret Service, by the way, did a phenomenal job. Eric Adams shares this interest. Last month, the mayor told the New York Post that he personally tracks encampments on a Google Docs list he shares with law enforcement who are supposed to clear them. If he sees that the police aren’t using him, he contacts him directly. I go to my phone, look at the document that this encampment is not here, Adams said. The city says it has enough Safe Haven single-occupancy emergency beds to temporarily house people whose living conditions are often destroyed in sweeps, but as local reports have consistently shown, the city struggles to provide adequate shelter for those seeking it. It didn’t slow down the scans.

The practice of removing homeless people from the shared public space by forcing them to accept shelter or face incarceration is not new. Robert Marbut, a pioneer of so-called warehousing policies (and a Trump housing policy official) has spent decades advising cities for thousands of dollars an hour to adopt his velvet hammer approach to homelessness: criminalize it, erect massive shelters and control access via drug testing, work requirements and curfews. (Failure to comply with any of these restrictions means sleeping in an outdoor yard for the night.) This approach goes against federal Housing First guidelines, and also goes against research. evidence that the cost and availability of permanent housing causes homelessness, not mental illness and drug use. Marbut, who has said he believes in the fourth accommodation, refutes the idea that a bed, services or even food should be given to anyone who cannot accept their terms of accommodation, stating on his website that the services of all nature are magnets on the street and these services are of an enabling nature.

Building on the legacy of Marbuts, there is a new wave of anti-camping laws, many of which have been introduced or reintroduced across the country over the past two years at an astonishing pace, mostly in Republican strongholds: Missouri lawmakers voted last month to ban camping. on state land and a Tennessee law implemented on July 1 makes camping on public land a crime. In fact, nine bills introduced in six states since 2020 feature strikingly similar language to a model bill, the Reducing Street Homelessness Act, pushed by a Palantir-backed Texas-based think tank called the Cicero Institute. One of the Cicero Institutes’ efforts even succeeded in reversing the policy of a city that had already opted for a more progressive approach: in 2021, a Texas law was passed that made street camping illegal in spaces. public in Austin, despite the continued efforts of its Democratic leadership. decriminalize homelessness. (A GOP-backed city ballot measure also passed that same year, making it illegal to camp anywhere in downtown Austins.)

At least 6 states use @InstituteCicero’s model homelessness policy, which includes:1) state-sanctioned encampments with a 6-month limit2) a ban on permanent encampments3) penalties for cities that refuse to delete them

Stateline’s @kristianreports https://t.co/xRvBiZN4DA

— Pew States (@PewStates) April 8, 2022

It’s the sort of thing you’d expect from Republicans, except that Democratic leaders from Seattle to DC continue to deploy many of the same tactics: pushing homeless people out of public view and relying on the police to do it. And like Trump, many of these officials use the language of crime and lawlessness to justify targeting the homeless. Were a war zone, Trump said in his speech on Tuesday. There is no more respect for the law, and there is certainly no more order. Our country is now a cesspool of crime. Months earlier, Adams had said the same thing about New York. He even used the same wartime metaphors: there are wartime and peacetime generals, he said. I am a war general.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.curbed.com/2022/07/donald-trump-homelessness-rick-caruso.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos