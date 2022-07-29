Xi warns Biden against playing with fire on Taiwan | Political news

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden against playing with fire on Taiwan, as the couple hold their fifth call as leaders at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions.

Chinese state media reported that Xi told Biden that the United States should uphold the one-China principle and stressed that China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and interference from Taiwan. external forces.

Those who play with fire will only get burned, Xi told Biden. [We] I hope the US side can see this clearly.

The White House said in a statement that Biden told Xi that US policy has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the country. Taiwan Strait, the body of water separating the island from mainland China.

Following the call, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it thanked Biden for his support and would continue to deepen his security partnership with the United States.

The Biden-Xi call, which lasted more than two hours, came as the US president tries to find new ways to work with China amid growing global competition and tensions between the two nations over rights. rights, global health and economic policy, among other issues. .

More recently, Beijing has issued growing warnings about a potential visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she would view such a trip as a provocation. The self-governing island receives informal defensive support from the United States, but Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and does not rule out the use of force to achieve its objectives.

If the United States insists on going its own way and challenging China’s financial results, it will surely receive strong responses, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters earlier this week. All consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the United States.

Pelosi would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan since Republican Newt Gingrich visited in 1997 when he was Speaker of the House. Biden told reporters last week that US military officials believe it was not a good idea for Pelosi to visit the island at this time.

Al Jazeeras Kimberly Halkett, reporting from the White House, said Biden held the call with Xi to ease diplomatic tensions that had been in place for some time but escalated following the potential visit from Pelosi.

US officials said Biden also addressed a range of other sensitive issues, including China’s genocide and forced labor practices and his increasingly assertive military posture in the Asia-Pacific region.

One-on-one summit

A senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters later in the day that Biden and Xi discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their call. The two leaders last spoke in March, shortly after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

John Kirby, a US national security spokesman, said this week that it was important for Biden and Xi to touch regularly, describing the relationship between Washington and Beijing as one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world today. today.

The president wants to make sure the lines of communication with President Xi stay open because they need to, Kirby told reporters during a White House briefing on Wednesday. There are issues on which we can cooperate with China, and there are issues where it is obvious are friction and tension.

China’s Foreign Ministry added on Thursday that Xi stressed in the call with Biden that addressing and defining China-US relations in terms of strategic competition and seeing China as the main rival and long-term challenge. the most serious term would be a misperception of China. Relations with the United States and misinterpretation of China’s development.

Michael Swaine, director of the Quincy Institutes East Asia program, said despite the two-hour discussion, there was no indication of meaningful dialogue.

Neither really addresses the other’s interests and concerns, he told Al Jazeera from Maryland in the United States. It really is in some ways a dialogue of the deaf.

Since taking office last year, Biden has moved to reduce U.S. dependence on Chinese manufacturing, expressing support for legislation passed in Congress this week to encourage semiconductor companies to build more high-tech factories in the United States.

Biden, who has kept tariffs in place on many Chinese manufactured goods that were created under his predecessor Donald Trump to maintain influence over Beijing, is also considering whether to alleviate at least some of them in the to mitigate the impact of soaring inflation on US households. .

The US administration official said the issue of tariffs was not raised during Thursday’s call.

Some analysts believe Xi also has an interest in avoiding escalation as he seeks an unprecedented third term at a congress of China’s ruling Communist Party scheduled for later this year.

Scott Kennedy of the Washingtons Center for Strategic and International Studies said he doesn’t believe the two sides are on the brink of a crisis, but the risk of a major crisis is well above zero and a Biden call- Xi was important to avoid an unwanted confrontation. .

Beijing, Taipei and Washington are full of people steeped in how to send and interpret signals that carry threats and comfort, and I’m sure no one wants a war right now, Kennedy told the news agency. Reuters press.