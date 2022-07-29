Imran condemns arrest of Sindh opposition leader





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has condemned the arrest of PTI member and opposition Sindh Assembly leader Haleem Adil Sheikh allegedly by the Party-led provincial government of the People of Pakistan (PPP).

The former prime minister used his official Twitter account to “strongly condemn the persecution and arrest” of Haleem Adil.

Stating that the act was “pure fascism”, Imran claimed it reflected “the mafia-like approach of the Zardari-Sharif clan to weed out those they cannot buy”, which he backed as “absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.

MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case relating to a land scam allegedly carried out more than three decades ago in Malir, Karachi.

A team from ACE Karachi caught Sheikh at around 3pm on Wednesday at the ACE office in Jamshoro district where he had appeared to register his statement in another allegedly fraudulent land acquisition FIR in Jamshoro.

He was accused of causing a loss of 160 million rupees to the Treasury by falsifying the land register to obtain four acres of land and further encroaching on another four acres of adjoining land. The land was obtained on a 30 year lease for raising poultry but a farm was later established in the name of Palm Village.

“Sheikh’s life is under threat from the Sindh government,” Dua Bhutto, the PTI leader’s wife, said in a video statement.

“He is being moved to different parts of Sindh in a private vehicle and that too without security,” she claimed. The ACE was supposed to transfer him to Karachi where he would appear in the relevant court for remand on July 28.

Flood relief

In another tweet, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had ordered the Punjab government to “provide immediate flood relief to people living in the devastated areas of southern Punjab” and areas affected by Mianwali.

He added that he had asked the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to “provide immediate relief after the floods” to people living in the affected areas of Balochistan.

His statement comes after heavy monsoon rains caused flash floods, leading to several deaths in various parts of the country.

