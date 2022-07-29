Donald Trump attends LIV Golf welcome party with Greg Norman and Dustin Johnson ahead of Bedminster Invitational





Former President Trump made an appearance at LIV Golf’s welcome party on Wednesday night ahead of the tours’ third event, which will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and where he will compete in a pro-am event. Thursday.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrived at Gotham Hall in Manhattan where he was spotted talking to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and team captain Dustin Johnson, who was accompanied by his wife , Paulina Gretzky.

Former President Trump and Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf speak during the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster Welcome Party at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York City. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

His appearance comes just a day before Trump is set to hit the course with 48 golfers for a pro-am event ahead of the third LIV Golfs event of the 2022 season.

Trump has already voiced his support for LIV Golf, warning the PGA Tour faithful of a missed opportunity.

“All of those golfers who remain loyal to the very treacherous PGA, in all its various forms, will pay a heavy price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV arrives, and you will get nothing but a big thank you from the officials of the PGAs who earn millions of dollars a year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month.

Former President Trump speaks with team captain Dustin Johnson of the 4 Aces GC at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York City. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

“If you don’t take the money now, you won’t get anything after the merger and only say the intelligence of the original signatories.”

PGA Tour players taking part in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this weekend are vying for an $8.4 million purse, with the winners’ share of around $1.5 million, while LIV Golf is offering a $25 million purse with a winners share of $4 million and a $5 million prize. for the winning team at each event.

The teams pose for a group photo during the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster Welcome Party at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022. (Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Five players competing in Detroit this weekend make up five of the top 20 players in the world. LIV Golf will feature 10 of the top 50 players in the world but no top 15 players.

