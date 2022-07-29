Samuel Alito mocks Boris Johnson for criticizing abortion decision: ‘He paid the price’





Judge Samuel Alito, the author of the famous 6-3 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned a half-century of Supreme Court abortion precedent, criticized world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for criticizing the US law. Referring to Johnson’s plans to step down from his post after facing a wave of criticism of his leadership from members of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party, Alito said: “He has paid the price”. Alito hit out at other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, for interfering in US politics after the High Court allowed states to impose laws limiting and severely restricting abortions following the June 24 ruling. “I had the honor of writing this mandate, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that has been lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on the American law,” Alito said, sporting a beard and delivering a never-before-seen July 21 speech at a religious freedom conference in Rome hosted by the University of Notre Dame Law School. JUSTICE THOMAS ‘UNAVAILABLE’ TO TEACH AT GWU THIS FALL, NO LONGER AT FACULTY In his speech from Rome on religious freedom, Judge Alito mocked “foreign leaders” who condemned his opinion toppling Roe against Wade, including Boris Johnson, Macron, Trudeau and…Prince Harry. About Boris, Alito joked: “He paid the price.” https://t.co/NPqalw0KA6 pic.twitter.com/xC0qguZ31n Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 28, 2022 A video of Alito’s taped remarks, which were the first he has made since last month’s written ruling, was uploaded by the university on Thursday afternoon. Not only did the Bush appointee blast world leaders, but he also joked about Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who brought up the High Court abortion ruling during a speech at the UN last week. “But what really hurt me, what really hurt me, was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name cannot be pronounced with the Russian attack on Ukraine,” Alito said in a mocking voice. In a July 18 speech, Harry spoke about the war in Ukraine in the same speech in which he lamented “the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States”, presumably referring to the Dobbs decision. In a separate public appearance at a Montana judicial conference on July 21, Judge Elena Kagan, a Democrat high court appointee, warned that the court would lose legitimacy if it strayed too far from public sentiment. I’m not talking about a particular decision or even a particular series of decisions, but if over time the court loses all connection with the public and with public sentiment, that’s a dangerous thing for a democracy, kagan said at the conference. The Supreme Court’s public approval ratings have plummeted in recent months, with just 38% nationwide saying they approved of his performance, according to a Marquette Law School survey. The latest figures are a dramatic drop from last summer, when a similar poll showed 60% approval, compared to 39% who disagreed. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Although the opinions of world leaders are not included in this data, their words reflect the negative sentiments brewing in the United States. Johnson previously called the Dobbs decision “a big step backwards”, and Macron lamented that women’s rights are now “compromised” by the court. Alito, one of five Republican-appointed justices who shares the bench with three Democratic appointees, was the keynote speaker at last week’s Religious Freedom Summit gala dinner, an event focused on maintaining religious freedom. the importance of religious freedom.

