Donald Trump under fire for shocking LIV comments





Donald Trump made shocking comments about the 9/11 attacks during a controversial LIV Golf series defense. Photo: Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump has been condemned on social media after claiming no one got to the bottom of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during a controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf series defense.

Trump took part in a promotional round of golf at one of his own courses, which will host the next LIV event starting Friday in the United States.

HUGE: A major Aussie twist in Greg Norman’s LIV Golf ad

CALLED: Greg Norman’s hypocrisy exposed as text message comes to light

SO GOOD: Fans lose photo of Cameron Smith after Open triumph

The third LIV golf tournament will take place at the Trump National Bedminster course, with the former president taking part in a pro-am match on the eve of the event.

The latest LIV Golf event has been shrouded in controversy, with Trump’s course in New Jersey located just 80 miles from where the Twin Towers once stood.

Families of 9/11 victims were deeply opposed to the event and its links to Saudi Arabia, considering that 15 of the 19 hijackers who crashed planes into the World Trade Center were Saudi nationals.

Addressing the controversy, Trump only fanned the flames further as he attempted to defend his decision to host one of the Saudi-backed events.

Well, no one got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have known more about the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to our country, to our world, Trump said.

So no one has really been there.

The former president then did his best to put a positive spin on the controversial LIV series, highlighting the money it would bring in for charity and gamers.

“There are a lot of really great people here today who were going to have fun,” Trump added.

Were going to celebrate and the money was going to charity. A lot of money (goes) to charity.

I have known these people for a long time, they have been my friends for a long time. They have invested in many American companies. They own large percentages of many, many American companies and, frankly, what they do for golf is great. What they do for gamers is so awesome. Wages will skyrocket.

The story continues

Former US President Donald Trump (R) talks to Dustin Johnson during the pro-am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster. Photo: Getty

Donald Trump challenged over Saudi comments

A group representing families of 9/11 victims this week took aim at Trump in a letter that highlighted his previous suggestions that Saudi Arabia was behind the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Who blew up the World Trade Center? Trump told Fox News in a 2016 interview.

It wasn’t the Iraqis – it was the Saudis. Take a look at Saudi Arabia. Open the documents.

The victims’ families say they simply cannot understand how Trump could support a Saudi-funded business venture, pointing out that it has caused them extreme pain, frustration and anger.

Similar feelings of outrage were shared on social media, with users calling Trump’s 9/11 comments “stunning” and “shameful.”

with agencies

Click here to sign up to our newsletter for all the latest stories from Australia and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/golf-2022-donald-trump-liv-invitational-september-11-attacks-uproar-011337265.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos