PM Modi on Sathuranga Vallabhanathar: The Shiva Temple of Tamil Nadu with a Chess Connection





An ancient chess related temple of Lord Shiva at Thirupoovanur near Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district had aroused great public interest ahead of the Chess Olympiad held in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to the temple during the inauguration of the game’s flagship global event at Mamallapuram today helped him grab global attention. The presiding deity of the temple is named after Sathuranga Vallabhanathar, a chess expert. Sathurangamis the Tamil name for chess. Legend has it that Lord Shiva was called Sathuranga Vallabhanathar after he won the right to marry the daughter of a local king by defeating her in a game of chess. The princess, Rajarajeswari, is considered an incarnation of Goddess Parvathi. As his daughter was a chess genius, the king said that he would give his daughter’s hand to anyone who beat her in the game. As no one could defeat her, a worried king prayed to Lord Shiva. The Lord is said to have appeared in the guise of an old man/s iddhar, overcame the challenge of defeating Rajarajeswari in the game and then gave up her disguise to marry the goddess. The temple also houses a rare shrine for Chamundeeswari, who is said to have been sent as a nurse to Rajarajeswari in Tamil Nadu. Here is the story of how Chennai got the hosting rights for the Chess Olympiad. The Tamil poet-saint Saiviite Tirunavukkarasar had sung in praise of Thevaram temple. The main deity’s vimana appears to be of a later period; probably belongs to 13 eor 14 eCentury. Eleven inscriptions were copied from the temple by the Epigraphy Department of Mysore (now Mysuru), in 1946-47. They date back to about the 13 eat 16 eCentury and belong to the periods of the later Pandyas and Vijayanayagar kings. Most of the inscriptions are fragmentary or damaged and mostly relate to endowments, said R. Kalaikkovan, director of the Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Center for Historical Research, Tiruchi. The temple documents that chess had been played in Tamil Nadu even 1,500 years ago. Chess in its earliest forms originated in India and had traveled to Europe, although it has undergone some minor changes, said Thiruvadikudil Swamigal, founder, Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam, a devotee forum, which recently performed poojas specials at the temple praying for successful conduct. of the Olympiad. Watch the video to see the venue and meet the organizers. It was an opportunity to highlight the heritage of the temples and the historical association of Tamil Nadus with the game as the country hosted the Chess Olympiad for the first time, he said. This article originally published in The Hindu on July 22 Published on

July 28, 2022



