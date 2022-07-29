Biden-Xi plans to meet, US official says, Xi warns Taiwan

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone call on Thursday. Pictured is their November 15, 2021 virtual reunion.

BEIJING US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a call on Thursday with plans to hold a face-to-face meeting for the first time since Biden took office, a senior US official said during a meeting. briefing.

However, Xi stuck to strong words on the Taiwan issue, while Biden said the US position had not changed, according to official readings from the US and Chinese governments.

The readings did not mention plans for an in-person meeting, but noted that both parties plan to maintain communication. The American official was brief reporters after the call.

“There was an exchange at the end about … a conversation about a face-to-face meeting being worked out between the teams,” the official said, according to a White House transcript. “From my point of view, there was a clear and affirmative program that was proposed and accepted.”

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two leaders’ last conversation came during a time of tension between their countries, particularly over recent rhetoric around Taiwan. Beijing considers the democratically autonomous island to be part of its territory.

“The fact that the call took place is a slight positive and shows that the two leaders want to maintain a bottom under the deterioration of bilateral relations,” Eurasia Group analysts said in a note. “Any future cessation of high-level dialogue between the United States and China would be a negative sign for global stability.”