Imran Khan again calls for early elections in Pakistan





(NDTV); Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan said on Wednesday (26) that “only early elections can end Pakistan’s economic and political crisis. “Stated repeatedly.

The PTI leader said a timely election would have saved the country from the economic crisis it faces today, the Express Tribune reported.

The exiled prime minister argued that the only way for Pakistan to get out of the current situation was to secure a new general election for the country.

He also left the electoral committee to oppose electronic voting machines. Imran added that EVM could have thwarted countless methods of corruption, but objected, Express Tribune reported.

In a speech broadcast nationwide by the Pakistani public, the former prime minister said he had ‘become a country’, adding that despite all the ‘tactics’ of the ruling party, the way the PTI succeeded was a miracle.

The PTI chief claimed the country had the right economic indicators when he was in power, and he warned “strong districts” about this, the Express Tribune reported.

“We are at the forefront of agriculture at a rapid pace and the four good harvests are progressing. The approach to the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic has been praised by international organizations. He added.

“Pakistan is on an upward trajectory, when a plot hatched against us,” he recalled.

Today, the former Prime Minister grabbed the official Twitter handle and thanked the country for appearing last night to support the Supreme Court’s decision, which said it endorsed the ‘Constitution and Law’.

His announcement came early when the Supreme Court overruled Punjab Parliamentary Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on the election of Punjab’s Prime Minister and paved the way for the promotion of Chaudhry Pervais Erahi, chosen by the PTI. It was released after a devastating blow to the ruling coalition led by Shebaz Sharif. To the throne of Punjab, the political center of the country.

Concluding a hearing that has taken over the country for four days, three judges, Judge Umar Ata Bandial, Judge Ijazzle Asan and Judge Munib Akhtar, were abnormally after a delay of more than three hours. Announced a harsh judgment. ..

“The rule of Punjab following the Constitution has been destroyed which has seriously violated the basic rights of the people,” the Supreme Court said in a short 11-page order.

“Consequently, the judgment rendered by Defendant No. 1, Vice President and the Parliament of Punjab dated July 22, 2022 has been revoked and declared invalid without legal force or effect.” I read.

