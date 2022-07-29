Judge Samuel Alito mocks Prince Harry, Boris Johnson and other abortion critics

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has brushed off criticism from figures around the world over last month’s blockbuster ruling he authored that overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision on abortion rights.

In his first public remarks since which led various conservative US states to ban abortion, dismissed Mr Alito which came from the likes of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Additionally, Judge Alito took aim at Britain’s Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, who referenced the abortion ruling in a speech at the United Nations last week.

Critics of the court’s decision also came from Australia. Following the ruling, Senator Katy Gallagher described it as “devastating for many women”, while Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said it was a “step backward”.

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame said the decision threatened democracy, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it “a setback for women and their right to control their own bodies and lives”.

What did Judge Alito say?

Judge Alito’s unannounced speech was delivered on July 21 at a conference on religious freedom in Rome organized by the Faculty of Law of the University of Notre Dame. Video of the speech was uploaded Thursday by Notre Dame.

“I had the honor of writing this mandate, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that has been lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on the American law,” Judge Alito said.

“One of them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price,” joked Judge Alito, referring to Mr Johnson’s plans to quit following criticism of his leadership within the Conservative party in power in the UK.

“But what really hurt me – what really hurt me – was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name cannot be pronounced with the ‘Russian attack on Ukraine,’ added Judge Alito sarcastically, referring to his decision overturning the Roe decision that had legalized abortion nationwide in the United States and recognized the constitutional right to abortion. a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

Justice Alito’s references to the abortion ruling, which came during a speech on the importance of religious freedom, drew laughter from the audience.

In Prince Harry’s July 18 speech, before citing the war in Ukraine and “the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States,” which seemed to refer to the abortion ruling.

Mr Johnson called the decision a “big step backwards”.

Mr Macron said on the day of the decision that abortion was a fundamental right and that women’s freedoms were “compromised” by the Supreme Court. Mr Trudeau called the decision “horrible”.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said in a separate appearance in Montana on July 21 that it would be “a dangerous thing for a democracy” if the conservative-majority Supreme Court lost the trust of the American public.

The court, America’s highest judicial body, has a 6-3 conservative majority that has boldly asserted its power in ruling on abortion and other recent cases.

Opinion polls showed a drop in public approval for the court following the abortion ruling, which capped its blockbuster tenure that ended last month.