Connect with us

Politics

Judge Samuel Alito mocks Prince Harry, Boris Johnson and other abortion critics

Published

12 mins ago

on

By

 


Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has brushed off criticism from figures around the world over last month’s blockbuster ruling he authored that overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision on abortion rights.
In his first public remarks since which led various conservative US states to ban abortion, dismissed Mr Alito which came from the likes of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Additionally, Judge Alito took aim at Britain’s Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, who referenced the abortion ruling in a speech at the United Nations last week.

Critics of the court’s decision also came from Australia. Following the ruling, Senator Katy Gallagher described it as “devastating for many women”, while Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said it was a “step backward”.

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame said the decision threatened democracy, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it “a setback for women and their right to control their own bodies and lives”.

What did Judge Alito say?

Judge Alito’s unannounced speech was delivered on July 21 at a conference on religious freedom in Rome organized by the Faculty of Law of the University of Notre Dame. Video of the speech was uploaded Thursday by Notre Dame.
“I had the honor of writing this mandate, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that has been lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on the American law,” Judge Alito said.
“One of them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price,” joked Judge Alito, referring to Mr Johnson’s plans to quit following criticism of his leadership within the Conservative party in power in the UK.
“But what really hurt me – what really hurt me – was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name cannot be pronounced with the ‘Russian attack on Ukraine,’ added Judge Alito sarcastically, referring to his decision overturning the Roe decision that had legalized abortion nationwide in the United States and recognized the constitutional right to abortion. a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

Justice Alito’s references to the abortion ruling, which came during a speech on the importance of religious freedom, drew laughter from the audience.

In Prince Harry’s July 18 speech, before citing the war in Ukraine and “the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States,” which seemed to refer to the abortion ruling.
Mr Johnson called the decision a “big step backwards”.
Mr Macron said on the day of the decision that abortion was a fundamental right and that women’s freedoms were “compromised” by the Supreme Court. Mr Trudeau called the decision “horrible”.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said in a separate appearance in Montana on July 21 that it would be “a dangerous thing for a democracy” if the conservative-majority Supreme Court lost the trust of the American public.
The court, America’s highest judicial body, has a 6-3 conservative majority that has boldly asserted its power in ruling on abortion and other recent cases.

Opinion polls showed a drop in public approval for the court following the abortion ruling, which capped its blockbuster tenure that ended last month.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/paid-the-price-us-justice-samuel-alito-mocks-global-critics-of-roe-v-wade-decision/w774xs1yr

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: