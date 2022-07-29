China’s Belt and Road staggers and comes to a standstill in Indonesia

JAKARTA For the frustrated Indonesian government, the light at the end of the tunnel still seems distant as it struggles to overcome cost overruns, land acquisition and technical issues that are blocking what was supposed to be China’s signature Jakarta-Bandung fast-rail project.

Three years behind the original completion date, the cost of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) joint venture between a Chinese consortium and four Indonesian state-owned companies has risen from $6.07 billion to nearly $8 billion. .

Clearly aware of the harm it is doing to China’s global infrastructure development strategy, President Xi Jinping sought to inject new urgency into the long-delayed project during his recent meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing.

Chinese media also weighed in. The Belt and Road cooperation is marching towards better quality and sustainable development, the pro-Beijing Global Times said in its report on the summit.

A joint statement released by the two leaders said they were determined to complete the new railway on schedule as a landmark project and to work on what they call more strategic projects such as the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor. .

Under this BRI venture, Indonesia has proposed to build seaports, industrial zones, power stations, smelters and tourist estates spread across North Sumatra, North Kalimantan, North Sulawesi and Bali worth over $90 billion.

Three of the four provinces are located on the northern outskirts of the archipelago, with North Sumatra bordering the strategic Strait of Malacca and North Kalimantan chosen as the site of a 9,000 megawatt hydroelectric plant to power aluminum smelters funded by China.

Meanwhile, soaring costs for the rapid rail business have forced the government to dip into the state budget, something it promised not to do to help make up the difference.

Infrastructure and finance experts still wonder how a short 143-kilometer rail link will generate profits without substantial commercial development around it, key to many urban transport projects.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (second from left) and China Railway Corp director Sheng Guangzu (center) examine a model high-speed train during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jakarta-Bandung railway line in Walini, in West Java province, on January 21, 2016. Progress on the line has been slow.

Public policy commentator Agus Pambagio, who raised his doubts directly with President Widodo in 2016, told the Katadata news portal: It’s not doable. It should never have been built because it is not needed. It will take decades to recoup the cost.

Although this cuts the journey time from three hours to 40 minutes, many potential passengers are likely to use the existing motorway, completed in 2005, rather than battling traffic jams over considerable distances just to reach stations at either end.

PT Kereta Api Indonesia China (KCIC), the joint venture building the railway, said it is not expected to become profitable for more than 40 years, double the expected return on investment assumption in the initial feasibility study.

A recent study by the Center for Engineering Services at the University of Indonesia calculated demand at 31,215 passenger trips per day, about half of the company’s initial estimate of 61,157 trips made there. five years old.

Ticket prices are also an issue. Officials have estimated that the cheapest ticket could be in the region of 300,000 rupees ($20), a significant increase from the 90,000 rupees it costs to take the regular train.

Keen to build on his legacy as infrastructure president, Widodo ignored Pambagios’ advice, insisting that Indonesia needed a cutting-edge mode of transportation. Most experts believe this should have been reserved for the longer 800 kilometer link between Jakarta and the East Java port city of Surabaya.

Just last week, the government announced that it was starting work to upgrade the existing Jakarta-Surabaya line to semi-broadband with the help of Japan, which had originally been chosen to build the Jakarta- Bandung before the new Widodo administration decided the Chinese. could build it faster.

The railway is now expected to be operational in June next year, leaving the government wondering how it can be solemnly inaugurated by President Xi when he attends the G20 summit in Bali in November.

Wahyu Utomo, a senior official with the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, said the Chinese had urged the Indonesian delegation to act quickly to deal with the $1.9 billion cost overrun, a move that did not go unnoticed. yet received approval from the Ministry of Finance.

The government initially tapped the China Development Bank (CDB) to finance 75% of the gap, using the same financing structure applied to the initial cost of the project.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told parliament last November that the government had agreed to inject an additional $299 million into the company, well below what is needed to complete the 18% remains of the construction.

KCIC workers examine a tunnel that is part of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in this undated photo.

The four Indonesian companies control 60% of the KCIC consortium and the remaining 40% is in the hands of China Railway International Co Ltd Engineering Corp and four other Chinese companies.

Since construction began in 2016, the project has been plagued with setbacks, starting with difficulties in acquiring land, particularly around Jakarta’s outer suburbs of Karawang, where property prices have risen. increased sharply over the past decade.

KCIC also highlighted the forced relocation of power substations, water pipes and fiber optic cables and other utility networks that were not foreseen during the planning stage. One of three planned stations along the route was dropped due to escalating costs.

There were also technical challenges. Earlier this year, KCIC revealed severe subsidence problems in one of 13 tunnels caused by unstable shale, similar to those that also delayed construction of the nearby highway.

Critics say this should have been anticipated when an authoritative survey conducted by the KCIC in 2016 identified at least four points along the railway line that were considered vulnerable to landslides and other geological issues.