Prime Minister Modi to launch India’s first international bullion exchange in Gujarat





On the first day of his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a Rs 305 crore milk powder factory. Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects including the country’s first international bullion exchange during his two-day visit to Gujarat from July 28. Assembly elections are scheduled in Gujarat by the end of the year. On the first day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a Rs 305 crore milk powder factory of the Sabarkantha District Milk Producers Cooperative Union (Sabar Dairy) near Himmatnagar, the state minister said and spokesperson Jitu Vaghani. The factory can produce 120 metric tons of powdered milk per day, he said. From the stage, Prime Minister Modi will virtually inaugurate the three lakh liter per day milk processing plant of Sabar Dairy and also carry out groundbreaking works for a cheese factory which would cost Rs 600 crore, Mr Vaghani said. Sabar Dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), owners of the Amul brand. In a statement, Sabar Dairy said the Prime Minister will also interact with 20 female herders from Sabarkantha and neighboring districts of Arvalli during the event. On July 29, the Prime Minister will visit India’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar. It will also launch the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), the country’s first international bullion exchange, Vaghani said. The exchange will give impetus to the financialization of gold in India, according to a statement from the IFSC Authority. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the headquarters of the Unified Authority of International Financial Services Centers. It will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. Under the scheme, all Nifty derivatives orders placed by Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) members will be routed and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform, according to an official statement. The Connect platform will deepen derivatives market liquidity at GIFT-IFSC, he added. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend various events during the Prime Minister’s visit, Vaghani said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

