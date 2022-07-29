Trump News Today: Text messages between Homeland Security officials before Jan. 6 missing, report says





9/11 families launch ad criticizing Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament

Donald Trump is preparing to host the hugely controversial series of LIV Golf at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, with him and his son Eric set to join in for a pro-am round today.

That the league is backed by Saudi money has disgusted the families of 9/11 victims who have long called on the US government to clarify what it knows about Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in the attacks. In comments to ESPN, the former president called the attack horrific and said no one unfortunately found out about 9/11.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has threatened to sue CNN for calling him a liar and calling his baseless claims about the 2020 election a big lie.

In a lengthy letter published last night, he claims the network defamed him in its coverage of the 2016 and 2020 elections, the investigation into his Russian ties and the attack on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump also denounced reports that the US Department of Justice was investigating his actions as he tried to overturn Joe Bidens’ election victory, with Attorney General Merrick Garland confirming that the department has no qualms at all political backlash following a criminal indictment. him.

Donald Trump has claimed Nobodys got to the bottom of the events of 9/11 by hosting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his New Jersey country club.

The former president was asked about the families of the victims of the terror attack who were planning to protest the event in Bedminster because of the link with the Middle Eastern country, and replied that no one had unfortunately found out about the September 11th.

Graeme Massie reports comments from former presidents as families of 9/11 victims protest tournament.

Trump claims no one got to the bottom of 9/11 as he hosts Saudi LIV Golf event

The Saudi government has strongly denied any connection to the 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 08:30

1659078000Obamas back at White House for first time for portrait unveiling

The presidential portrait of Barack Obama will be unveiled at the White House during a ceremony organized in September by his former number 2, President Joe Biden.

Portraits of the former president and Michelle Obama will be displayed in the East Room as is traditional on Sept. 7, according to Obama’s office.

It will be the first time the former first lady has returned to the White House since her husband left office in January 2017.

Obama’s White House portrait to be unveiled at September 7 event

Barack Obama’s presidential portrait will be unveiled at the White House in a September ceremony hosted by his former No. 2, President Joe Biden

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 08:00

1659074400CNN given 10-day ultimatum to stop exposing Trump’s election lies or sue in hell

Donald Trump’s spokesperson has given CNN 10 days to stop pointing the finger at former presidents’ election lies or he will sue them.

On Thursday, Liz Harrington told the right-wing One America News Network that Mr. Trump had the truth and the facts on his side and was ready to take action against CNN.

Now they are spreading lies about President Trump and the 2020 election when truth and facts are on President Trump’s side. The truth will always win out, she said.

Trump spokeswoman gives CNN 10-day ultimatum to stop pointing fingers at his election lies

Liz Harrington told One America News Network that Mr Trump has the truth and the facts on his side

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 07:00

1659070800Report says Steve Mnuchin was interviewed by the January 6 committee

The January 6 House of Representatives select committee investigation is now gathering evidence from more members of former President Donald Trump’s cabinet in hopes of finding out if they seriously considered killing him. declared incapacitated after inciting a rioting mob to attack the United States Capitol.

According to multiple reports, the panel interviewed Steven Mnuchin, the producer of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice who served as Mr. Trump’s Treasury Secretary from 2017 until his term ended Jan. 20, 2021.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was interviewed by the January 6 committee

Panel examines whether Mr Trump’s cabinet took steps to remove him from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 06:00

1659068345Key texts between Trump Homeland Security officials before Jan. 6 missing – Report

A critical exchange of text messages between two senior Donald Trump administration security officials Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capital has disappeared, people with knowledge of the matter have said. reported the Washington Post.

The report says messages between senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli were lost in a reset from their official phones when they quit their jobs in January last year. .

It comes at a time when House committee officials learned that the text exchange between US Secret Service agents was also deleted more than a year ago and may never be recovered, diluting an account critical first-hand accounts of the events leading up to the violent attacks. on the historic building.

Arpan Rai29 July 2022 05:19

1659067260In rare remarks, Obama praises Biden’s breakthroughs on climate, drug prices and the economy

Former President Barack Obama released a rare statement congratulating President Joe Biden and Democrats on a string of victories this week that could see the party pass landmark legislation to tackle climate change, reduce inflation and resolve Other problems.

Mr Obama spoke via Twitter in recognition of the progress of his former vice presidents this week, a day after it was announced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had reached a deal with a senator moderate Democrat, Joe Manchin, to revive parts of Mr. Bidens Build Back Better agenda. .

Passage of the accords is far from a certainty given centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s yet-to-be-announced stance, but it’s still a major milestone for DC Democrats hoping for major progress on the presidents’ priorities ahead of the midterms. -mandate.

John Bowden reports what the former president said.

Obama praises Bidens breakthroughs in rare remarks

Ex-POTUS hails historic investments in tackling climate change and inflation

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 05:01

1659066383Donald Trump’s no-makeup appearance stuns people

In a rare first, Donald Trump made a makeup-free public appearance at the LIV Golf Tournament on Thursday and people couldn’t stop staring at his face.

The 75-year-old former president played at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to compete in the Saudi tournament alongside notable celebrities including his son Eric Trump, professional golfer Dustin Johnson, Caitlyn Jenner and many more. ‘others.

Wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers and a MAGA hat, many noted that the former president’s face looked surprisingly more natural than usual as he worked out.

Read the full story here:

Donald Trump’s makeup-free appearance shocked people

Donald Trump made a rare makeup-free appearance at the LIV Golf Tournament and people couldn’t stop staring at his face. On Thursday, Trump, 75, played at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to compete in the Saudi tournament alongside notable celebrities, including his son Eric Trump, a…

Arpan Rai29 July 2022 04:46

1659064529Here’s what’s included in the monster spending deal Democrats agreed to

Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shocked Washington on Wednesday when they announced they had reached agreement on a spending bill aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs and fighting against climate change.

The legislation is significantly reduced from the Build Back Better spending package proposed by Democrats, which would have included everything from child care; an expanded child tax credit; hearing and dental coverage for Medicare; and home care for the elderly and disabled.

Eric Garcia reports on what’s in the Inflation Reduction Act.

What’s in the deal between Manchin and Schumers on climate and health care?

Tons of money for renewable energy, lease sales for drilling in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, and the price of prescription drugs.

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 04:15

1659061829ICYMI: Democrats reach agreement on major climate and health care bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia strikes a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer worth hundreds of billions of dollars to cut prescription drug prices, raise taxes, fight climate change and invest in renewable energy.

The bill represents a slimmed-down version of a massive domestic spending plan dubbed Build Back Better, which was a central pillar of Joe Bidens’ first-term agenda.

Eric Garcia reports on what has been dubbed Build Back Manchin the Inflation Reduction Act.

Manchin says he has reached an agreement with Schumer on an important climate and health care bill

Manchin called the legislation the Inflation Reduction Act.

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 03:30

1659059129Kushner alleges ex-White House chief of staff pushed wife Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner alleges in a new memoir that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly pushed Ivanka Trump out of the way that the former commander of US Southern Command was both bullying and a character from Jekyll-and-Hyde.

Mr Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, dismissed the allegation.

Gustaf Kilander has more on the allegation.

Jared Kushner alleges White House chief of staff pushed Ivanka Trump out of his way

For him, it was all a game of establishing dominance and control, Kushner says of Kelly

Oliver O’Connell29 July 2022 02:45

