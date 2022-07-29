Boris Johnson’s successor must make support for SMEs an immediate priority







Britain’s next prime minister must prioritize lower VAT and corporation tax to support SMEs and set the stage for an economic recovery, according to Praveen Gupta, national tax manager at Azets. Referring to the ongoing Conservative Party leadership race following Boris Johnson’s resignation in July, Gupta argued that the next prime minister must be bold and act quickly to support British businesses despite the inherent economic risks. The new prime minister is in an unenviable position and the government bill is likely to be steep, he said. There is a risk of adding to inflation, but for many businesses at breaking point, it’s now or never. According to Gupta, the biggest saving for businesses would be a reduction in the overall VAT rate to 15%. He also called for a temporary relaxation of the VAT on energy and to push back the planned increase in corporate tax to 2024. This is an opportunity for the government to be bold and deliver on its promise to support British businesses, he added. Only two of the original eight candidates now remain in the running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party: former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Economic policy emerged as an important dividing line between the two, with Truss promising immediate tax cuts to help tackle the cost of living crisis, while Sunak dismissed it as a heartwarming fairy tale, arguing that tax cuts would only increase the national debt. and represent an inflation risk for future generations. Tax cuts too attractive to ignore While acknowledging the merits of both positions, Adrian Young, tax partner at consultancy Hurst, argued that quick wins for foreign secretaries have a better chance of appealing to business and, therefore, Tory members. Business leaders I talk to are almost unanimous that taxes are currently too high, he said, noting that recent increases in National Insurance contributions and the planned tax increase on corporations have been particularly painful. As part of Boris Johnson’s welfare plan, in April 2022 UK National Insurance contributions were cut from 12% to 13.5% – a move that is set to rise by around £12billion. Additionally, the UK corporation tax rate is expected to rise from 19% to 25% in April 2023. This is a perilous time for businesses and their ability to invest and create jobs. As the race to number 10 heats up, the expectation of impending tax cuts for individuals and businesses, and the economic stimulus they will create, will likely be too enticing to discount, Young added. But for Charlotte Sallabank, tax partner at law firm Katten, many of Truss’ engagements are more indicative of a desperate desire for votes than measured fiscal policy. Rishi Sunak’s proposals were, for the most part, drafted in a rush and during his time as chancellor, thus more credible as fiscal policy. Sallabank also notes that while Truss wants to keep corporation tax unchanged, the planned increase is not a significant deterrent to business investment in the UK.

