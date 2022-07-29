Xi slams US rivalry policy in candid talk with Biden, warns of Taiwan issue, but both sides stress cooperation

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone for more than two hours on Thursday at a time of heightened tension between China and the United States over the security situation around the Taiwan Strait and the project announced US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit the island. from Taiwan.

During the conversation with Xi, Biden reiterated that the United States’ one-China policy has not and will not change, and that the United States does not support “Taiwan independence.”

Experts said the Xi-Biden talk was important for the two major powers to manage their differences amid the grave tension, while also sending a positive signal to the world that the two countries are still willing to cooperate with one another. the other.

On the evening of July 28, Xi spoke to Biden on the phone at the latter’s request. The two presidents had a frank communication and exchange on China-U.S. relations and issues of mutual concern, Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday evening.

Analysts said that according to official information released on the Xi-Biden conversation, it is impressive that the Chinese leader is very outspoken in directly criticizing US policy towards China, including its strategy that sees China as a “main rival” and the United States. actions to push decoupling with China, and he also reaffirmed China’s bottom line on the Taiwan issue. Xi warned Biden that “those who play with fire will perish.” Chinese experts said U.S. politicians who intend to “play with fire” on the Taiwan issue will feel strong pressure after the conversation.

“The phone call shows that China has always refused to define China-US relations as a competitor because it would only lead to more tragedies. It is clear that the US view of China-US relations as a competitor has led obvious errors in judgement,” Beijing said. foreign affairs-based expert told the Global Times on condition of anonymity.

It should be noted that cooperation is always at the heart of the discussion. China and the United States can and should cooperate in many areas, said the expert quoted above.

Against the backdrop of a complex and unstable international situation, China and the United States should move their relations along the path of cooperation in a way that meets the common expectations and national interests of all countries, instead of to position China as a strategic competitor and push China-US relations down a tragic path where competition is the bottom line, the expert said.

Chinese experts noted that the issue of tariffs was not mentioned in the Chinese press release although it was repeatedly mentioned by US media as a possible bargaining chip. The global economic situation and the international landscape are more important than the issue of tariffs. This shows that China and the United States could cooperate in a stable and anticipated direction and that some members of the United States Congress and the media are too superficial in their interpretation of US-China relations. They do not understand the importance of relations with the region and even with the world.

Willingness to cooperate

Xi pointed out that in today’s world, turbulent and transformative trends are evolving, and development and security deficits are looming on the horizon. Facing a world of change and disorder, the international community and people around the world expect China and the United States to take the lead in maintaining global peace and security and promoting development and global prosperity. It is the responsibility of China and the United States as two great countries.

Biden said the world is at a critical juncture. US-China cooperation benefits not only the two peoples, but also the peoples of all countries. The United States hopes to maintain an open line of communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperceptions and miscalculations, and will work with China where the interests of the two countries align and, at the same time , correctly handle the differences.

Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Thursday that due to Pelosi’s announced plans to visit Taiwan and the flea and science adopted by the US Senate, China-US relations are getting more and more intense, but even in this situation, the two leaders can still have a conversation, so it’s at least good for the two countries to stabilize and manage the stress.

The U.S. economy contracted in the spring for the second consecutive quarter, meeting the criteria for a so-called technical recession as runaway inflation and rising interest rates forced consumers and businesses to cut their expenses, Fox Business reported Thursday.

L Xiang, an American studies expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday that when recession and inflation come together, the US policy of dealing with economic problems will become a “double-edged sword.” “because it would be really difficult for the United States to come up with a perfect solution that could effectively address both issues.

In such a difficult situation, the United States must settle its relations with other major powers, create a better external environment so that it can concentrate on solving its own economic problems, but because of the political atmosphere toxic in the United States, officials and politicians in Washington appear to prefer securing their own positions by deepening ties with other major powers, L.

“Economic pressure is one of the main reasons Biden desperately needs to speak with the Chinese leader, and since the US side has also expressed a willingness to cooperate and maintain communication, we have confidence in both sides to keep open frequent exchanges between senior officials,” Jin said. said.

In areas like the urgent food crisis, and those on which Washington is willing to cooperate like climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, “we could see some positive signs after the Xi-Biden interview, and the Biden administration could adjust fares due to inflationary pressure,” noted Jin.

The two presidents exchanged views on issues such as the Ukrainian crisis. Xi reiterated China’s principled position.

Both presidents considered their appeal frank and thorough. They agreed to keep in touch and asked the two teams to maintain communication and cooperation, Xinhua reported.

Question from Taiwan

The Chinese president again warned the US side of the seriousness and importance of the Taiwan issue. Xi told Biden that the Taiwan question was perfectly clear, as were the facts and the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China. The three China-US joint communiques embody the political commitments made by both sides, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations.

China firmly opposes separatist moves towards “Taiwan independence” and interference from outside forces, and never gives way to “Taiwan independence” forces in any form. The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, Xi noted.

“Public opinion cannot be challenged. Those who play with fire will perish. It is hoped that the United States will come clean about this,” Xi said.

Jin said it was a clear and strong warning signal, adding to the warnings already sent by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense, so it is certain that if Pelosi insists on his provocative plan to visit Taiwan, she will face severe and unbearable consequences.

Yang Xiyu, a senior fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday that after the Xi-Biden phone conversation, attention should be focused on whether Pelosi would still visit the island. from Taiwan.

“If Pelosi abandons her plan to visit Taiwan, then that would be a key achievement of the discussion between the two presidents, and it will establish a stabilizer for China-US relations that will send a strong and positive signal to the world. But if she insists on going ahead with the plan, it will cause enormous damage to China-US relations and bring great uncertainty to global political and economic situations,” Yang said.

Biden and Pelosi are divided on the president’s potential trip to the island, as Pelosi considers the midterm elections and his own political interests, while Biden must consider it from the perspective of the White House and be responsible for the US national interests, analysts noted.

But experts have also warned that China shouldn’t pin too much hope on the US side to curtail Pelosi’s behavior, as the US has repeatedly proven that it can’t keep its words, even when they have openly made promises to China time and time again, so being prepared for the worst-case scenario, especially military preparedness, is the best way for China to prevent or deter the situation from escalating.