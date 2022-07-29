PM Modi is to launch the first international gold exchange in India. What traders need to know in 10 points





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s first international bullion exchange – International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) – in the city of GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) along with several other projects on Friday, July 29, 2022. All About World’s First Gold Exchange in India – IIBX is India’s first international bullion exchange set up at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. It offers a diverse portfolio of technology products and services at a cost that the exchange says is much more competitive than Indian exchanges as well as other global exchanges in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York.

India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Ltd (IIBX) is promoted by five institutional investors in the market, namely CDSL, India INX, NSDL, NSE and MCX.

This exchange will facilitate efficient price discovery with assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, in addition to giving impetus to the financialization of gold in India, according to a statement from the IFSC Authority.

The global gold exchange aims to create a regional bullion hub that will allow more jewelers to import the precious metal. The India International Bullion Exchange is expected to attract dealers, refineries and foreign banks, IIBX CEO Ashok Gautam told Bloomberg in an interview this week.

The exchange will allow qualified jewelers to import gold directly, a change from current rules where only certain banks and designated agencies approved by the central bank can do so.

On Tuesday, 64 major jewelers joined us with more applications in the works, Gautam told Bloomberg. Trades will be exempt from local taxes unless goods are moved out of town.

1kg gold 995 purity and 100g gold 999 purity with T+0 settlement (100% initial margin) are initially expected to trade on IIBX and will be traded as bullion certificates of deposit. All contracts quoted, traded and settled on IIBX are in US dollars.

The exchange has also attracted companies providing vault services. Vault means and includes any storage location where bullion traded on the Exchange is stored. All IFSC safes are IFSCA approved.

Besides qualified jewelers, foreign bullion suppliers who follow the OECD guidelines, public and private companies, non-resident individuals (NRIs) can also become members of the IIBX.

The International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) is the regulatory body for the IIBX. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020-21 had announced the establishment of IIBX at IFSCA.

