Xi Jinping, Joe Biden plan first meeting amid tensions





As tensions between China and Taiwan are heightened, the Chinese president and his American counterpart agreed in a lengthy phone call on Thursday to meet in person in the future.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden considered a face-to-face meeting in a phone call lasting more than two hours on Thursday (July 28th), despite tensions around Taiwan that led the Chinese president to warn his American counterpart not to “play with fire “. According to an American official who requested anonymity, the two men, who have never met head-to-head since Joe Biden came to power, “have agreed that their teams will strive to find a mutually agreeable time to do so”. However, no timetable has been announced. The two parties described the telephone conversation, the fifth virtual meeting between the two leaders, as “frank”, a diplomatic term which means that the disagreements between the two countries remain numerous. The New China Agency reported that the Chinese president had issued a warning to Joe Biden about Tawan, which Beijing considers part of its territory to be taken back, by force if necessary. “Those who play with fire end up getting burned,” warned the Chinese president, repeating remarks made to the American president during their last meeting in November. “I hope that the American side fully understands this,” added Xi Jinping, while Beijing has been threatening for several days with “consequences” if the head of the American deputies Nancy Pelosi carries out her plan to visit Taiwan. An American position unchanged since the 1970s For his part, the American president stressed that the United States’ position on Taiwan had “not changed”, the White House said. The United States has recognized the Chinese regime since 1979, according to the principle of a “One China” whose capital is Beijing. They do not officially recognize Taiwan, while supporting the island militarily. Joe Biden added that “the United States opposes[ai]containment to unilateral efforts to alter the status or threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the US executive added in a statement. official contact between Taiwan and other states, and therefore against the potential visit of Nancy Pelosi. Although US officials visit Taiwan frequently, Beijing considers a trip by Nancy Pelosi, one of the most senior figures in the US state, to be a major provocation. General Mark Milley, the US Chief of Staff, told the press that if Nancy Pelosi requested “military support” he would “do what is necessary to ensure a safe conduct[de ses affaires]”. Status quo on tariffs The tensions surrounding this trip are only part of the problem. US officials fear that President Xi is considering the use of force to impose his control on Taiwan. Once considered unlikely, an invasion, or other form of military action, is increasingly seen by observers as possible. Joe Biden’s conflicting statements on Taiwan he said in May that the United States would defend the island, before the White House insisted that the policy of “strategic ambiguity” had not changed didn’t help. According to the White House, JoeBiden’s main objective during this telephone interview was to establish “safeguards” for the two superpowers, in order to avoid an open conflict despite their differences and their geopolitical rivalry. No progress has been made on the issue of the 25% tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of Chinese goods by ex-President Donald Trump, which Joe Biden could raise to fight inflation in the United States . “On the issue of tariffs, President Biden explained to President Xi [] the central issue of China’s unfair trade practices that hurt American workers and hurt American families, but he did not discuss potential actions he could take,” the US official told reporters. With AFP

