LONDON (AP) The next British Prime Minister will take office in a climate of turbulence: galloping inflation, war in Ukraine, deteriorating relations with China, climate change.

But not all of these issues get the same attention as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are vying for the votes of around 180,000 Conservative Party members. One of them will be elected on September 5 to replace scandal-ridden Boris Johnson, who resigned as party leader this month..

With ballots due to be mailed out next week, polls put Truss in the lead, and she won the endorsement of respected British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Friday.

Here is where the candidates stand on the key issues:

ECONOMY

As Britain faces its biggest cost-of-living squeeze in decades amid soaring energy prices and 9.4% inflation, the economy has unsurprisingly dominated the competition and it is here that the two candidates differ the most.

Truss promises immediate tax cuts, saying she will scrap a 1.25% income tax hike introduced by Sunak to help fund the country’s health and social care, and reverse a planned increase in corporate tax. She says Shell is financing the cuts by borrowing.

Sunak said he would get inflation under control before cutting taxes, although this week he pledged to remove sales tax from national energy bills for a year.

Both claim the high moral standard. Truss says raising taxes amid a cost of living crisis is morally wrong, while Sunak says it’s not moral to pass the bills on to future generations.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, an independent think tank, notes that the candidates have been less open about their intentions for public spending. They made little mention of Johnson’s repeated promises to channel investment into deprived areas of central and northern England which lag behind the wealthier south. The IFS said Truss’ plans were likely to bring austerity because ultimately lower taxes mean lower spending.

IMMIGRATION

Both candidates doubled down on the Johnson government’s controversial plan to send asylum seekers arriving in the UK one-way to Rwanda.

Under an agreement between the two countries, migrants will be considered asylum seekers in the East African nation, rather than the UK. it is immoral, illegal and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

The House of Commons cross-party Home Affairs Committee has concluded that the asylum deal with Rwanda so far shows no evidence of its deterrent effect. Small boats continue to cross the Channel, no one has yet been sent to Rwanda, and the policy is being challenged in British courts.

Nonetheless, Truss suggested she could expand the program to other countries. Sunak says he will maintain the Rwandan policy and may cap the number of refugees admitted to the UK each year.

BREXIT

When Britain voted on whether to leave the European Union in 2016, Sunak and Truss were opposed. Sunak was a supporter of the leave, while Truss argued the UK should remain in the bloc.

Now that Britain is gone, the two are fervent Brexit champions. They say they will seize the economic opportunities offered by Brexit but did not give many details of what these are. Both deny Brexit was to blame for the hours-long delays faced by travelers and truckers at the Port of Dover last week, although many economists say new barriers to trade and travel are clearly a factor.

Truss and Sunak will both pursue a plan to rip up parts of the UK-EU Brexit treaty governing trade with Northern Ireland, a move that has sparked legal action by the EU and could escalate into a trade war.

Many Tories see Sunak as softer on the issue because as Treasury chief he was concerned about the potential damage to Britain’s economy. The less soothing Truss has the backing of hardline Tory Brexiteers, despite her past as a Remainer.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Both candidates promise to deliver on the UK government’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but green issues have figured little in the campaign.

Sunak talked about using the technology and building more offshore wind farms. Truss says she will scrap a green levy on energy bills that is used to fund renewable energy projects, which critics say will slow progress towards net zero.

Greenpeace and other environmental groups have denounced the lack of attention to energy and climate issues in the campaign, especially as Britain this month experienced 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time ).

RUSSIA AND CHINA

Both candidates say they will continue the unwavering support for Ukraine that has made Johnson more popular in Kyiv than in London. Britain has given Ukraine £4 billion ($5 billion) in military and humanitarian aid to help it fight off the Russian invasion and is training Ukrainian troops on British soil.

Sunak and Truss promise there will be no decrease in British support if they take over, and both say they will keep defense spending above the NATO-recommended 2% of GDP. Truss pledged to go further and raise it to 3% by 2030.

Wallace, the defense secretary, said Truss’ international experience and commitment to military spending gave her the edge.

Both candidates are also hawkish on China, though Truss’s criticisms are stronger. As foreign secretary, she has called for a freedom net to counter China’s growing political and economic influence, and she opposes Chinese investment in British infrastructure projects like nuclear power stations.

As finance minister, Sunak’s past comments on China have underscored the importance of maintaining a productive economic relationship. He hardened his tone, calling China the biggest long-term threat to Britain. He says if elected, he will shut down the 30 Beijing-funded Confucius Institutes in Britain.

Beijing is not impressed by the rhetoric of the two candidates. This week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged British politicians not to exaggerate the so-called Chinese threat.

Such irresponsible remarks will not help solve their own problems, he said.

