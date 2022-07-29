Imran Khan’s PTI financed by a foreign cricket company? | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan built his political career on the board of the anti-corruption crusade. But the former cricket captain is now in the eye of a storm, this after allegations of questionable funding of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party via a cricket tournament surfaced, the Financial Times reported.

In the early 2010s, Khan was invited by Pakistani business tycoon Arif Naqvi to Wootton, a village in the British county of Oxfordshire for a weekend. The event was organized by Abraaj Group, the fund management unit of Naqvi’s investment company. Later, he presided over the Wootton T20 Cup, a league between teams with quirky names like Peshawar Perverts and Faisalabad Fothermuckers. Veteran cricket commentator Henry Blofeld attended along with expert referees and camera crews, the website reported.

Imran Khan told the website he traveled to Wootton for a fundraising event which was also attended by many supporters of his party. He even took the field and bowled at an event.

Guests were asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 to attend the event, which was allegedly held for ‘philanthropic causes’. However, the fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Limited, the company owned by Naqvi which was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The money was used to fund Khan’s party PTI. The company has received funding from several companies and individuals, including a UAE minister and member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, who contributed £2 million.

By law, foreign nationals and companies are not allowed to fund political parties in Pakistan. However, internal documents viewed by the website show that millions of dollars were transferred to Imran Khan’s party between February 28 and May 30 from Wootton Cricket’s bank account.

Pakistan’s polling panel has already been probing PTI funding for years. In January this year, the electoral commission alleged in a report that the then-ruling PTI had received funds from foreign nationals and companies and accused it of under-reporting funds and concealing dozens of bank accounts. . Wootton Cricket was named in the report, but Naqvi was not identified as its owner.

According to the report, Wootton Cricket received $1.3 million from Abraaj Investment Management Ltd on March 14, 2013. On the same day, the money was reportedly transferred to a PTI bank account in Pakistan.

In April of the same year, Wootton Cricket received $2 million from the UAE minister, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, who is also chairman of Pakistani bank Alfalah.

The website viewed emails between Naqvi and a colleague regarding the transfer of $1.2 million to Khan’s party. Six days after Wootton received $2 million, he transferred $1.2 million of it to Pakistan in two installments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/imran-khan-s-pti-funded-by-foreign-cricket-company-101659076130362.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos