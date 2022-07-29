Politics
Strong government limits and makes room for people’s talents, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that a strong government does not control everything and everyone, but rather controls the system’s impulse to intervene.
Delighted to attend the 42nd Anna University Chennai Graduation Ceremony. https://t.co/FYxoDnfxi3
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2022
“A strong government is not restrictive but responsive. A strong government does not work in all areas. It limits itself and makes room for people’s talents,” the Prime Minister explained while addressing students at the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai.
Prime Minister Modi said that before, “there was a notion that a strong government means it should control everything and everyone. But we have changed that.
He gave examples of the freedom and flexibility offered to young people by the national education policy and the removal of 25,000 compliances to facilitate business.
“The abolition of the angel tax, the abolition of retroactive tax and the reduction of corporate tax encourage investment and industry. Reforms in the drone, space and geospatial sectors are opening up new avenues,” Prime Minister Modi stressed.
The Prime Minister congratulated the students on their graduation.
“You would have already built a future for yourselves in your mind. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations,” he said.
Calling them the leaders of tomorrow, the Prime Minister also noted the sacrifices of parents and the support of teachers and non-teaching staff at the University.
The Prime Minister recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda in what was known as Madras 125 years ago on the possibilities of Indian youth.
The Prime Minister remarked that “the whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the engines of the country’s growth and India is the engine of the world’s growth.
The Prime Minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented event. It was a once-in-a-century crisis for which no one had a user’s manual. He tested all countries.
He said adversities reveal what we are made of. India has faced the unknown with confidence, thanks to its scientists, medical professionals and ordinary people. As a result, he said, every sector in India is breathing new life. Industry, investment, innovation or international trade, all see India at the forefront.
The prime minister said India was the world’s second-largest mobile phone maker last year. Innovation becomes a way of life. In the past 6 years alone, the number of recognized start-ups has increased by 15,000%, he said.
The Prime Minister informed that India received record FDI of over $83 billion last year. Our start-ups also received record funding post-pandemic. Above all, India’s position in international trade dynamics is at its best.
In this age of technological disruption, the Prime Minister said there were three important factors in India’s favour. The first factor is that there is a taste for technology. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor adapt to it.
“The second factor is that there is trust in the risk takers. Previously, on social occasions, it was difficult for a young person to tell that he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to to tell them to ‘settle down’, which is to say get paid employment. Now the situation is the opposite.”
The third factor is: there is a temperament for reform.
The Prime Minister underlined the link between youth progress and the nation. He said in conclusion “Your growth is India’s growth. Your learnings are the learnings of India. Your victory is India’s victory.
During the program, the Prime Minister awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after CN Annadurai, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
