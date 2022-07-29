Don’t ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan, China’s Xi Jinping warns in call with US President Joe Biden | world news

Washington: Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire on Taiwan during a call with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, underscoring Beijing’s concerns over a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

“Those who play with fire will perish,” China’s foreign ministry said quoting Xi to Biden in their fifth call as leaders. “Hopefully the United States will be clear on this.”

Xi said the United States should uphold the “one-China principle” and stressed that China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and interference from outside forces.

Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the city said. White House, referring to the 100-mile-wide body of water separating the island from the mainland.

A senior US official who briefed the media on the meeting said Biden and Xi discussed the possibility of holding an initial face-to-face meeting as leaders and asked their teams to consider the matter.

Biden stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open on Taiwan and the two also discussed areas of cooperation including climate change, health security and counter-narcotics, the official said.

While focusing on Taiwan, Xi also stressed that the two countries, which are the world’s two largest economies, should maintain communication on macroeconomic policies, global supply chains and safeguarding food security. and global energy, according to China’s reading.

The senior US official also stressed the importance of macroeconomic coordination between countries.

Beijing has issued growing warnings of the repercussions if Pelosi – a Democrat like Biden – travels to Taiwan, which says it faces growing Chinese military and economic threats.

A visit by the Speaker of the House would be a dramatic, but not unprecedented, show of US support for the island, and some analysts fear such a move at a time of strained ties could trigger a major crisis and even unintended clashes. .

China has given few clues about the specific responses it might make if Pelosi, a longtime critic of Beijing, especially on human rights issues, makes the trip, which she does not. has not yet confirmed.

The official US briefing on the call told reporters that Xi had used similar language before about Taiwan and said the two sides acknowledged different views that had existed for 40 years. “The conversation between the two about Taiwan was direct and honest,” the official said, declining to provide more specific details about Bidens’ message to Xi.

The call of the presidents lasted more than two hours. US officials had said they would have a broad agenda, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn.

Deep down, however, they saw it as another chance to manage competition and ties increasingly clouded by tensions over Taiwan, which Xi has pledged to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The call was part of the administration’s efforts to deepen lines of communication and responsibly manage our differences, the White House said.

Washington follows a “one China policy” that diplomatically recognizes Beijing, not Taipei. But he is obligated by US law to provide the democratically-ruled island with the means to defend itself, and pressure is mounting in Congress for more explicit support.

The Biden administration believes that leader-to-leader engagement is the best way to reduce tensions over Taiwan.

Some analysts believe Xi also has an interest in avoiding escalation as he seeks an unprecedented third term this year. However, others say playing on the Taiwan issue could serve Xi as a domestic distraction from China’s slowing economy.

Both countries are facing economic difficulties. China’s $18 trillion economy has been battered by its tough national COVID regulations and complete lockdowns in cities like Shanghai, while the US battles soaring inflation amid recession fears .

Chinese state media said on Thursday that the country would strive for the best possible outcome for the economy this year, abandoning previous calls that it would strive to hit its 2022 growth target. followed a high-level Communist Party meeting chaired by Xi.

“Attempts to decouple or break supply chains in defiance of underlying models would not help stimulate the US economy. They would only make the global economy more vulnerable,” Xi said, referring to the US efforts to end dependence on China for strategic goods.

The Biden administration has debated whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese goods to mitigate soaring inflation, but Biden has not discussed potential measures with Xi, the senior US official said.

When Biden last spoke with Xi in March, he warned of the “consequences” if Beijing provided material support for Russia’s war, and the US government believes that this red line has no effect. not been crossed in the months that followed.

However, Taiwan has complained about increased Chinese military maneuvers over the past two years in an attempt to force it to accept Beijing’s sovereignty. Just before Thursday’s call, the Taiwanese military said it fired flares to warn a drone that “peeked” at a strategically located and heavily fortified island near the Chinese coast that was probing possibly- be his defenses.

The last time a Speaker of the United States House visited Taiwan was in 1997, and as an equal branch of government, the US executive branch has little control over congressional travel.

China has become much more powerful militarily and economically since then and the White House said the administration is in contact with Pelosi’s office to ensure it has “all the context” it needs to take travel decisions.