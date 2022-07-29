Is Pakistan a failed state?





Economic woes, political crisis, water problems and religious extremism with low tolerance towards minorities haunt today’s Pakistan

In Pakistan Crushing debt, runaway inflation and a weak currency have combined to keep growth stagnant with little prospect of real improvement. In addition to economic difficulties, Imran Khan was deposed by a coalition government of a dozen political parties, which further triggered a political and economic crisis in Pakistan. The current government says Pakistan is better off without the corrupt, vindictive and ineffective PTI regime and denies allegations of the ensuing crisis. However, things are not that simple as the regime change has aggravated the political crisis in the country and the country is experiencing economic upheaval. The country is also experiencing an unprecedented water crisis and food shortage. While the neck is sunk in the mire of problems and challenges, Pakistan’s political, judicial and military elites continue to enjoy their special privileges.

Political crisis

Before the no-confidence vote against him, Imran Khan claimed that he would be more dangerous for the opposition once he was out of power. Now the PML-N will face serious challenges as people have already become restless with the incumbents. The PML-N cannot absolve itself of responsibility for failing to tackle the current economic crisis by simply blaming the former PTI government. During the by-election speeches in Lahore, Imran Khan lambasted those who “compromised the country’s sovereignty by siding with the United States in its regime change plot”. He managed to win the public’s support by playing on their feelings. Moreover, the idea that regime change was not entirely constitutional questions the legitimacy of civilian governments and reveals their fragility. The PTI alleges that the vote of no confidence took place as part of a foreign conspiracy with the involvement of national forces. For decades, Pakistan has faced recurring political, economic and social crises because democracy has not been allowed to operate freely. This is detrimental to the well-being of the country and the well-being of the people. The situation may get even worse in the coming times if the military decides to take control of the country after its history filled with forced regime changes.

Economic crisis

Recently, the Pakistani government presented the country’s deficit budget of Rs. 8.4 trillion to the National Assembly. Foreign investment in Pakistan has also declined due to global conditions caused by the coronavirus. Most of the foreign investment came from China, which was earmarked for CPEC projects in Pakistan, accounting for about 47% of the total investment. The volume of investment in Pakistan from other parts of the world has been very low this year. The survey, which provides foreign trade data for the first ten months of this fiscal year, shows the country’s trade deficit increased by more than 21% in ten months. Government and international statistics show that poverty among Pakistan’s rapidly expanding population, estimated at 220 million, is on the rise. International lenders expect poverty to reach over 40%, up from 24% in 2015, and the country could have up to 80 million poor people, up from some 55 million in 2015. Ali Malik, financial adviser and writer in the eastern city of Lahore, argues that while the current government’s initial indecision contributed to “stagflation” marked by lack of growth and rising inflation, his country’s economic difficulties run much deeper and must be analyzed without partisan bias. Pakistan’s high military spending, which ranges well above the world average of 2 percent of GDP, accounts for about 20 percent of overall government spending and consistently overshadows the economy. Despite the onset of the COVID pandemic last year, Islamabad increased its defense budget by 11% to $7.85 billion, compared to $151 million for health care. Pakistani leaders need to take some time to reflect on how even Bangladesh has stolen a march and performed on the economic front while their country is plunged into the abyss. Friendly relations with India and Afghanistan, abandoning the policy of exporting terrorism are perfect recipes for making Pakistan once again an economic hub in the region, given its connectivity and potential.

water crisis

A recent report, “Water Crisis in Pakistan: Manifestation, Causes and the Way Forward”, published by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) highlights the seriousness of the problem by presenting revealing statistics. Pakistan ranks 14th out of 17 “extremely high water risk” countries in the world, as the country wastes a third of available water. More than 80% of the country’s population faces “severe water shortage”. Water availability in Pakistan has dropped from 5,229 cubic meters per capita in 1962 to just 1,187 in 2017.Col. Abid, a senior defense analyst and water management expert in Pakistan, says “climate change, successive governments’ apathy in the face of growing water scarcity at all levels and lack of planning have led to a serious water crisis” in Pakistan. “The country has reached a stage where its water management system seems to be moving in the wrong direction,” he said, adding that “instead of improving, the crisis is getting worse.” Pakistan’s population is expected to surpass 380 million by 2050, according to a UN report. Moreover, by 2025, water demand in Pakistan is expected to reach 274 million acre-feet (MAF) from 191 MAF of water supply.

Food crisis

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the Islamic country could face food insecurity if farmers’ concerns are not addressed. He made the remarks at a farmers’ convention in Islamabad. “There is a danger for all of us. If proper attention is not paid to the conditions of the farmers, Pakistan may face food security issues in the future,” Dawn said as quoted by Dawn as saying. of the event. According to an International Forum for Rights and Security Report (IFFRAS), reckless planning and mismanagement of agricultural sources in Pakistan have left the country with acute food shortage with much of the population surviving famine in the areas. rural. According to the World Food Program (WFP), affordability is the biggest obstacle to achieving a nutritious diet, which a large part of the population is unable to afford, IFFRAS reported . The WFP estimates that around 43% of Pakistanis are food insecure while 18% are food insecure.

Civil-military division

Imran Khan apparently lost support from the military after refusing to endorse the appointment of the head of the ISI spy agency last year. Eventually he agreed but it soured his ties to the military. Since his ousting, there have been anti-Bajwa and anti-judge trends on social media, forcing Pakistan’s army chief and chief justice to condemn the smear campaign. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Federal Investigation Agency launched a crackdown on PTI social media activists and arrested 15 people. and former naval chief of staff Afzal Tahir, voiced support for ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and criticized the Supreme Court ruling that preceded the vote. Some senior army officers even participated in Imran Khan’s long march against the government. Military elites enjoy special privileges, and the military as an institution has a major interest in real estate and other businesses. Public outrage is such that #GoBajwaGo and #BajwaMustResign (in Urdu) had been trending on Twitter in Pakistan for over a week. away when India will have a completely failed state as a haven of terror in its immediate vicinity.

