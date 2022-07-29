Video shows India’s Prime Minister Modi greeting the former president before turning to the cameras – not ignoring him





A video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in social media posts that purports to show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignoring former President Ramnath Kovind during his farewell ceremony and instead posing for the cameras. However, the video was shared in a misleading context. A longer video shows Modi waving to Kovind before turning to the cameras. The six-second clip was shared here on Facebook by Lalan Kumar, a politician from India’s opposition Congress party, on July 24, 2022. The clip, which has been viewed over 129,000 times, shows former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind approaching and greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it appears Modi is looking at photojournalists and cameramen instead. The Hindi caption of the post reads: “Look at this camera obsessed person who has no respect for Dalits, he doesn’t even give a proper greeting.” Kovind, who resigned from office on July 24, 2022, was the second indian presidentfrom the Dalit caste – the lowest in the Indian social hierarchy – who oftenFacediscrimination and violence. Screenshot of the misleading post, taken July 28, 2022. The video circulated a day after India’s parliament held a farewell ceremony for Kovind, which was also attended by Modi and the country’s other top officials, as reported by local media. here and here. Kovind was replaced by Draupadi Murmu, who became the second woman and the first person from one of the country’s marginalized tribal communities to hold the post of head of state. The video, alongside a similar claim, was also tweeted by opposition politician Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party. herewhere it garnered over 316,000 views. It was shared in Hindi on Facebook here and hereand in English on Twitter here and here. The video, however, was shared in a misleading context. A keyword search revealed that Indian state media Sansad TV published a longer video on his official YouTube channel on July 23, 2022. The sequence, which lasts almost nine minutes, is entitled: “Departure of President Kovind from the central hall of Parliament I Farewell function”. The misleading posts share the scenes at the one minute and one second mark of the authentic video, but before that – at the 59 second mark – Kovind and Modi can be seen greeting each other. Below is a screenshot of the genuine video from Sansad TV: Screenshot from genuine Sansad TV video The same moment of two politicians exchanging greetings can be seen in this video, posted on Modi’s official YouTube channel, July 23, 2022. The title of the clip reads: ‘Prime Minister Modi attends the farewell in honor of President Kovind in the central hall of Parliament.’ The ruling Bharatiya Janata party called opposition politicians who share the misleading claim of “fake news peddlers”.

