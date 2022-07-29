Donald Trump without makeup triggers the ridiculousness of the photo: “It looks like a zombie”





Social media users have mocked Donald Trump after a photo of him without a fake tan or makeup went viral.

The photo of the former president was taken while golfing at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is set to host a controversial Saudi-backed LIV tournament on Friday.

The image shows Trump in a white polo shirt and a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

David Yankovich, a former congressional candidate from Wisconsin, was one of those concerned that the 76-year-old “didn’t look good”, while sharing the image.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on from the practice field during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 28, 2022. Social media users scoffed of Trump after a photo of him without a fake tan or makeup went viral. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Others used Trump’s photo to ridicule the former president.

David Weissman, a US Army veteran known for no longer supporting the former president, tweeted: “Trump looks like a zombie from The Walking Dead.”

Writer John Semley tweeted: “Every time I see a new photo of Trump I expect to hear the voice of Peter Jackson explaining how they achieved such realistic special effects.”

Every time I see a new photo of Trump, I expect to hear the voice of Peter Jackson explaining how they achieved such realistic special effects. pic.twitter.com/Kqmsf573uh

— John (@johnsemley3000) July 28, 2022

Actor Brian Guest wrote: ‘While Trump is in New Jersey he really should stop by to see Dr Oz,’ in reference to the famous Trump-endorsed heart surgeon who hopes to win the Senate seat in Pennsylvania on John Fetterman.

While sharing the photo, author Jason Pargin said, “I’ve seen this posted 37 times on my timeline today and just realized this is Trump, no makeup on.”

I’ve seen this posted 37 times in my timeline today and just realized it’s Trump, makeup free. pic.twitter.com/7I0YZQWd5r

— Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JohnDiesattheEn) July 29, 2022

This isn’t the first time an image of Trump has sparked ridicule online.

In February 2020, a photo of Trump in which his fake tan line was clearly visible around his hairline and neck appeared online.

The photo appears to have been taken as Trump walked on the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020, with other photos showing Trump’s face in two different shades available from photo agencies.

Trump said the photo was “fake news.”

“It was photoshopped, of course, but the wind was strong and the hair was beautiful? Nothing to put down!” Trump tweeted.

Trump defended his golf resort hosting the LIV tour after receiving criticism from families of 9/11 victims over alleged Saudi government support for the terror attacks in New York, with protests against the event set to take place.

“Well, no one got to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have known more about the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to our country, to our world,” he said. said Trump. “So nobody really went there.”

Trump made the claim despite frequently blaming Saudi Arabia for past attacks.

“Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn’t the Iraqis, it was the Saudis – take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents,” Trump told Fox News in 2016.

Trump has been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-makeup-photo-liv-gold-bedminster-1728985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos