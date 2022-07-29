Politics
Boris Johnson’s ally fails to stand for NCA’s top job amid crony’s row | Bernard Hogan Howe
Downing Streets’ bid to shoe Bernard Hogan-Howe into a plum job as head of the National Crime Agency (NCA) ended in failure as the former Metropolitan Police chief stepped down from the job racing through a bitter line of cronyism.
The No 10 had restarted the selection process earlier this year after a panel of experts failed to choose Lord Hogan-Howe, who became a strong supporter of Boris Johnson after leaving the Met in 2017 .
The post was reposted, and multiple sources said Hogan-Howe decided not to apply again.
Interviews began this week for the new selection process for a chief executive of the NCA, one of Britain’s top crime agencies. Candidates include Chief Constable Scotland and Chief Constable of Britain.
The saga will raise concerns about the conduct of Downing Streets. Although he had no official role in filling the 223,000-person-a-year job at the NCA, Whitehall sources confirmed he was involved in the initial process.
Then a panel decided that Graeme Biggar, the acting head of the NCA, and Neil Basu, the former counterterrorism chief, were nominees, but Hogan-Howe was not, a finding that surprised some. a lot in the police.
Downing Streets intervention came very late in the initial process. Biggar and Basu had held their fireside chats with Home Secretary Priti Patel, who officially makes the choice.
Basu was so outraged by the corruption of the process that he decided not to reapply. If chosen, he would have been the first person from an ethnic minority to get one of the top jobs in law enforcement.
The debacle echoes the Johnson regime’s failed attempt to install Paul Dacre as head of media regulator Ofcom. The former Daily Mail editor applied, was not selected by a panel of experts, the process was abandoned and re-launched, and Dacre decided to step down.
Hogan-Howe was Met Commissioner from 2011 to 2017 and is credited with stifling a civil war among senior officers in Britain’s largest force and by people with being an effective leader.
But his bid to head the NCA has sparked outrage, among other things, because he was commissioner when the Met fell prey to a lying fantasy about a supposed establishment pedophile ring. This led to the Met raiding the homes of former Home Secretary Leon Brittan and military hero Lord Bramall.
Hogan-Howe has apologized to victims of the Operation Midland investigation into alleged pedophile rings after an independent review he ordered found serious flaws.
Downing Street’s intervention extended the period the NCA was without a permanent leader. It was last September that Lynne Owens resigned from her position as general manager.
The re-advertisement of the NCA position led to new candidates, several of whom were eliminated without going through a jury. Among those still in the running to be interviewed is Iain Livingstone, the chief constable of Police Scotland, the UK’s second largest force. For some, he is now the favorite.
Shaun Sawyer, the veteran police chief for Devon and Cornwall, will also be interviewed. He failed to land an interview when he applied to be Met Commissioner, but he made it to the final two to be Chief Inspector of Police.
Martin Hewitt, the chairman of the National Council of Chiefs of Police, a role he will step down next March, will also move on to the interview stage.
Biggar remains in the running and has moved into the maintenance stage as well.
Johnson knew Hogan-Howe when the former was mayor of London. In 2019, Hogan-Howe endorsed Johnson’s candidacy to lead the Conservatives. He described Johnson as incredibly efficient and said: I found him loyal, honorable and he did what he promised to do.
The highest position in the ANC is a senior civil servant equivalent to that of permanent secretary. The NCA leads the fight against serious and organized crime.
The Home Office declined to discuss the selection process. A spokesperson said: A fair and open recruitment campaign is underway to make the best possible appointment for this vital role. Recent events have demonstrated how critical the NCA is to protecting the public from organized crime and threats to national security.
