What Donald Trump’s Cabinet can tell January 6 investigators





There are growing signs that investigators are seeking and obtaining testimony about exactly what Trump said, did and attempted to do during the difficult days inside the West Wing before the Jan. 6 insurrection. 2021.

The former president and likely 2024 White House contender now faces a dual challenge from major Washington investigations.

The House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been operational for months, and it held televised hearings all summer that exposed chilling new details about Trump’s actions after he lost the presidential election. election against Biden. The extent of a Justice Department investigation only became clear this week – and is crucial as it could potentially lead to criminal charges against key players in the drama.

Both investigations are gathering pace and gathering testimony from senior officials around Trump, with the former president’s cabinet of particular interest.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen have previously spoken to the House Select Committee. The panel has been in talks with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a deposition. Sources told CNN the committee was negotiating terms for a potential interview with former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. he left the Cabinet before the fire of 6 January. On Thursday, the committee met former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who was also out of the West Wing at the bitter end of the Trump administration as envoy for Northern Ireland, although he was in contact with senior officials.

The Department of Justice is preparing for a legal battle

The Ministry of Justice was also busy. It emerged this week that Marc Short and Greg Jacob, former top executives of former Vice President Mike Pence, appeared before the federal grand jury in Washington. And CNN’s Katelyn Polantz and Evan Perez exclusively reported on Thursday that the Justice Department is bracing for a legal battle to compel testimony from former top officials on matters that Trump says could be subject to executive privilege. Such an aggressive move suggests litigation – with the potential to go all the way to the Supreme Court, which could prolong the investigation and potentially launch it smack in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign Trump is set to face. join.

But it’s also a sign of intent within the Justice Department’s investigation after weeks of publicly expressed frustration, including from members of the House Select Committee, that he was dragging his feet into a criminal investigation.

“It tells me the DOJ is getting ready for a fight,” CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said in “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” on Thursday. CNN’s Perez reported that Pence’s two former aides were able to provide important information to the grand jury. And Carrie Cordero, a former senior Justice Department official who is now a CNN analyst, said the Justice Department’s nascent legal scheme to fight Trump’s claims of executive privilege suggested that Jacob and Short had more to do. say “but didn’t”.

“This is an investigative step and indicates that the Justice Department is really thinking ahead about how it would proceed,” Cordero said.

It’s impossible to get full insight from the inside of either investigation, especially the more recently detailed Justice Department version. But the focus on former Cabinet members and former White House top aides is a clear sign that investigators are focusing on Trump’s actions, moods and conversations after the 2020 election and in the run-up to of the insurgency. So far, there has been no clear indication that the ex-president is a direct target of the January 6 criminal investigation, which appears to be at a stage prior to the investigation by the House Select Committee, which paints a devastating picture of his actions.

But Cabinet officials and other aides around Trump were in meetings or close to the president during the difficult days following the election. They saw and heard events that could be incriminating or informative to investigators seeking to assess the former president’s culpability in attempts to thwart the peaceful transfer of power to a new administration.

They can also help establish Trump’s state of mind — an important factor in establishing intent to commit wrongdoing and a key component of any potential criminal case. Investigators might be interested, for example, in getting clarification on the level of direction Trump gave in the plan to create fake voters as he sought to thwart Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory.

The kind of information Cabinet members could offer was exposed during one of the House hearings. Scalia said in recorded testimony that he wrote a memo to Trump requesting a cabinet meeting after the insurgency. In the document, Scalia, then Secretary of Labor, made it clear that it was time for Trump to stop publicly questioning the election results because, as he said, after the mob attack on the Capitol, “no one can deny that this is harmful”.

Talking about the 25th Amendment

During her blockbuster appearance before the committee last month, Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said one of the reasons Trump gave a speech the aftermath of the insurrection was that there was “great concern” in the White House that Pence and the Cabinet might invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove him from power. In practice, given the complexity of the procedures that such a step would require and the fact that the administration was almost complete, this did not happen.

Pence declined to initiate the process. And Short told CNN on Thursday that “it was really just a political ploy by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress to try and pressure to exercise this and it was never going anywhere in our White House.”

But the fact that there have even apparently been discussions of the 25th Amendment, which gives the vice president and a majority of senior officials in executive departments the power to notify Congress that the president can no longer discharge of his duties, will be of interest to both investigations. . And it’s becoming increasingly clear as the weeks go by that one of the House panel’s goals is to prove to Americans that Trump is unfit to approach the power of the presidency again. Alarming details about the then-president’s savage or lawless behavior could bolster this case, which was voiced by both committee chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and vice president Liz Cheney, a Republican. of Wyoming.

“When you build a case, you want to prove the mindset of the target,” former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers told CNN Newsroom on Thursday.

“The 25th Amendment stuff isn’t that interesting in terms of the machinations behind who might be for, who might be against. But in terms of what they’re telling themselves…what they’ve seen President Trump do and heard it said in the days leading up to Jan. 6,” Rodgers said.

“These are people who have very close access to the president. These are his own cabinet members that he picked and put there.”

A balancing act for some former Cabinet members

The prospect of testifying before either investigation has been distasteful to some former key figures in Trump’s orbit who have not publicly repudiated him. But taped testimony from former sworn officials produced key revelations that might not otherwise have been released, such as that of former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, who painted a chaotic picture at inside the White House on approach. to the insurrection.

It’s one thing for former officials like Mulvaney, who publicly criticized the ex-president and who may not run for office again, to testify. But others are faced with a balancing act. Pompeo, for example, clearly has future presidential aspirations and would be reluctant to alienate Trump’s vital political base after years of public loyalty to the former president.

Asked on Fox Thursday if he would testify before the House committee, the former secretary of state and congressman from Kansas was torn between his obligation to appear and the desire to indicate to conservative voters that he thought the committee was a political forum.

“As I always did when serving America, I am happy to cooperate with fair and transparent things and to deliver good results for the American people,” he said. “I want to make sure the American people have the full story of what happened under the Trump administration.”

Pompeo’s comment left open the possibility that he could testify while arguing to Trump supporters that he had defended the ex-president. It’s a delicate dance that many other former members of Trump’s Cabinet may soon find themselves doing.

