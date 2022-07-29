Ex-FM to the Turks Erdogan: Armenia’s expectations without preconditions





Armenia’s Prime Foreign Minister, Legacy Party leader Raffi Hovhannisian has sent a letter to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The letter reads as follows: Armenia welcomes Turkey’s recent statements regarding the goal of normalizing bilateral relations. But it’s the concrete actions that count – without preconditions, of course. We expect, in good faith, that Turkey can immediately: a) execute a simple memorandum, based on the fundamental principles of the UN, agreeing to establish diplomatic relations and embassies in the capitals of nations; (b) reopen the transport and communication routes that it unilaterally closed almost thirty years ago; c) use this historic diplomatic relationship to resolve, among others, outstanding issues inherited from the past, including the recognition and restitution of the Genocide (Tseghaspanutiun) and the Great Dispossession (Mets Hayrenazrkum) of the Armenian people, the guaranteed right to return to a National Home for all the descendants of the victims and survivors, and the restoration of the desecrated cultural heritage (of which you have fortunately witnessed a few examples), all on the way to an overall normalization of relations, a real reconciliation between peoples , and a legal and binding delimitation of the interstate border; d) together with the other state of your “one-nation” identity, withdraw your military forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, including the twenty-one kilometers of the Goris-Kapan highway; e) also withdraw your troops from Shushi, Hadrut and other occupied areas, making them a secure neutral zone within the Republic of Artsakh (Mountainous Karabakh) and allowing refugees of all nationalities to return to their places of origin; f) return all other prisoners of war and civilians detained in the other state of your nation; g) and ensure that the other state of your nation resumes, under the auspices of the OSCE, civilized negotiations with the duly elected government of the Republic of Artsakh for a full and final settlement of the conflict. This, sir, is the roadmap to long-term peace and dignity. Subjugation and denial, drones and bayraktars, could give you a day, a decade, a century of petty human glory. But the Empire, once built on injustice and lies, will fall. God is neither Muslim, nor Christian, nor Jewish. Be quiet, my friend, battle is not war.

